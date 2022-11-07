EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School athletic trainers Katie Hamilton and Rylie Murray are key reasons that the Tigers are able to stay healthy and have the success they do in each sport.

Hamilton is the head athletic trainer.

"I have been at Edwardsville high school since November 2010," Hamilton said. "I was the assistant athletic trainer from 2010 through the summer of 2016 and begin with the school district full-time starting in August 2016.

Hamilton said she overall loves her role as an athletic trainer.

"I’m very fortunate to work at Edwardsville," she added. "I have tremendous support from my coaches and administrators. The relationships that I’ve been able to build and being able to see kids return back to their sport after a significant injury is very rewarding."

Murray is in her second year as the assistant athletic trainer.

"She is provided to us through a partnership with Athletico physical therapy," Hamilton said.

Rylie has been a great addition to the athletic training staff," Hamilton said.

"She is always going above and beyond in her role," Hamilton said of Rylie.

Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Alex Fox said he couldn't say enough about the efforts of the two trainers and the results.

"Katie and Rylie are critical to the success of our athletic programs," he said. "Their phased approach to evaluating, treating, and rehabbing injuries has made a world of difference.

"They are our first line of critical care to students. You can’t begin to put a value on that. The district’s school board and administration have placed an emphasis on treatment as highlighted by the fact that we are one of the few schools in the St. Louis Metro area with two trainers."

Fox closed by saying: "Our coverage of contests and practices is second to none."

