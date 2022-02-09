Riverbender.com area wrestlers did well in the IHSA regional tournaments in all three classes on Saturday, while Vandalia in Class 1A, Civic Memorial in Class 2A and Edwardsville in Class 3A all advanced their teams to the sectional with wins in their respective regionals.

Here's a look at the results of each of the regionals:

CLASS 3A AT QUINCY

In the Class 3A regional at Quincy, Edwardsville took the team title while advancing many of its wrestlers to the sectional next week.

The Tigers won the title with 206 points, with Belleville West second at 166 points, O'Fallon was third with 130.5 points, the host Blue Devils were fourth at 86.5 points, Belleville East was fifth with 82 points, Granite City came in sixth with 81 points, Alton was right behind in seventh with 80 points and Collinsville was eighth with 65.5 points.

In the championship bout at 106 pounds, Levi Wikinson of the Tigers won over the Maroons' Rocky Seibel by fall at 2:43, while the Kahoks' Cameron Minner won the third place match of East's Noah Buehrie 11-10. At 113 pounds, it was Granite's Brenden Rayl winning by fall in the final over Amir McCoy of West at 3:42, while in the third place match, Quincy's Evan Wakefield pined Carter Bub of Collinsville at 4:41 to move on to the sectional. Blake Mink of Edwardsville won third place at 120 pounds to advance with a 7-1 win over Adam Schmittling of West.

In the 126-pound matches, the title went to Aiden Colbert of the Maroons, who defeated Noah Harper of the Tigers 2-0 in overtime, while in the third place match. Will Harris of the Redbirds won over O'Fallon's Andrew Orloski 15-1. At 132 pounds, Dylan Boyd of the Warriors edged DeOntae Forest of the Redbirds 6-4 in the final, while Zeke Rhodes of the Tigers defeated Dylan Becker of the Blue Devils for third place 11-0, advancing to the sectional. Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo won the 138 pound championship by fall over Alton's Yaveion Freeman at 5:04, while in the third place bout, Warren Zeisset of the Lancers won over Braden Kelly of the Warriors 4-0 to advance.

Drew Landau of the Tigers won the title bout at 145 pounds over Will Dahm of the Maroons 7-1, while in the third place match, Antione Phillips of the Redbirds won over Cal Leonard of the Panthers 5-2. In the 152-pound category, Edwardsville's Jordan Johnson scored a pinfall over Elijah Roberts of O'Fallon in the final at 3:00, while the Kahoks' Thomas Miller also won by fall in the third place match, pinning Alton's Joey Bowman at 33 second to move on to the sectional. Max Miller also advanced by winning the third place match at 160 pounds over Cole Dassler of East by fall at 3:46. In the 170-pound division, Austin Stewart of Collinsville won over Kayden Garrett of Quincy 2-1 for the championship, while in the third place match, Landon Schickendanz of the Tigers advanced with a 10-4 win over Makaya Seibel of Belleville West.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 195-pound class, Evan Holderer of the Tigers won by fall in the championship bout over Gage Bringer of Quincy at 1:26, while at 220 pounds, Cash Mays of the Maroons pinned Cliff Seaman of the Tigers at 1:18 of the title bout, while Enrique Morales of Granite won third place to advance, pinning Ethan Buehlhorn of East at 1:11. Finally, at 285 pounds, Jaxon Sheets of Alton pinned Mason Kelly of Granite at 2:25 to take third place and advance.

CLASS 1A AT CARLYLE

East Alton-Wood River, Roxana and Metro-East Lutheran all advanced wrestlers in the sectional next week while Vandalia won the team title in the Class 1A regional at Carlyle.

Vandalia won the team championship with 218.5 points, with Roxana in second at 149.5 points, in third place was Cahokia with 106 points, EAWR came in fourth with 99.5 points, the host Indians were fifth with 66.5 points, Sparta was sixth with 63 points, Metro-East finished seventh with 50 points, Pinckneyville was eighth with 42 points, ninth place went to Red Bud with 26 points and Campbell Hill Trico was 10th with two points.

The top three wrestlers advanced to the sectional, and at 106 pounds, Tyler Waughtel of Carlyle won by fall over the Knights' Zach Daly at 40 seconds in the final, with both advancing to the sectional. At 113 pounds, the Oilers' Aaron Niemeyer pinned Sophie Bowers of the Vandals at 47 seconds to win the title, while Justin Theis of the Shells lost the third place match to Franc Jackson of Carlyle by fall at 3:27. Jason Shaw of EAWR won the championship at 126 pounds by pinning Roxana's Lleyton Cobine at 22 seconds, while in the third place match at 132 pounds, the Oilers' Jackson Mason advanced with a pin of Roxana's Wyatt Doyle at 3:05.

At 138 pounds, Cutter Prater of the Vandals defeated the Knights' Elijah Schlessinger in the final 3-1, while in the third place bout, Trevor Gihring of the Shells pinned Noah Mason of the Oilers at 4:20 to move on to the sectional. Bryan Rodriguez of the Shells lost the 145-pound third place match to Wyatt Evans of Sparta 6-0, at 152 pounds, Braden Johnson of the Shells scored a pinfall of EAWR's Nick Mason at 3:02 of the third place bout to move on.

In the third place match at 160 pounds, Corbin White of Roxana was pinned by Red Bud's Hunter Johnson at 1:17, while at 170 pounds, the Indians' Owen Birkner won by technical superiority over Metro-East's Chad Grey in the final 18-2. Hunter Bailey of the Shells won the 195-pound championship by fall over Sparta's Cody Dickerson at 50 seconds, while at 220 pounds, Roxana's James Herring won the final by technical superiority over EAWR's Drake Champlin 18-1, and in the 285 pound final, Cahokia's Berylonte Shegog defeated Roxana's Justin Laws by fall at 1:07.

The regional qualifiers all advance to the individual sectionals at Vandalia in Class 1A, Mahomet-Seymour in Class 2A and Granite City in Class 3A next Friday and Saturday. The team sectionals sites and dates are to be announced.

More like this: