Tigers ahead of Quincy 14-0 with 8:33 in third quarter, game resumed tonight because of weather
QUINCY – Edwardsville's football season-opener at Quincy was suspended with 8:33 left in the third quarter after severe storms rolled through the Quincy area. The game will resume at 6 p.m. Saturday in Quincy.
The Blue Devils had a 2nd-and-15 at its own 46 when play was suspended and the Tigers holding a 14-0 lead.
Edwardsville held a 7-0 lead at quarter time and a 14-0 lead at halftime before the storms arrived.
