Edwardsville in a recent scrimmage.QUINCY – Edwardsville's football season-opener at Quincy was suspended with 8:33 left in the third quarter after severe storms rolled through the Quincy area. The game will resume at 6 p.m. Saturday in Quincy.

The Blue Devils had a 2nd-and-15 at its own 46 when play was suspended and the Tigers holding a 14-0 lead.

Edwardsville held a 7-0 lead at quarter time and a 14-0 lead at halftime before the storms arrived.

