EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys' tennis team advanced all six of its players to this weekend's IHSA Class 2A state tournament as Colton Hulme finished third and Jesse Hattrup was fourth, while the doubles teams of Michael Karibian and Jade Dynamic and Jace Ackerman and Sam Motley finished one-two in the doubles as the Tigers won their own sectional Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers scored 31 points to win the team title, while Belleville East was third at 23 points.

O'Fallon was third at 20 points, Alton came in fourth with eight points, Belleville West, Quincy and Collinsville all tied for fifth with four points each and Decatur MacArthur and Granite City both failed to score.

In the singles' semifinals, Hulme lost to Gavin Sohn of O'Fallon 6-2, 6-1, and Hattrup lost to R.J. Miksell of Belleville East 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Sohn defeated Miksell in the final 6-3, 6-3, while Hulme won over Hattrup for third place 6-1, 6-4.

In the doubles semifinals, Karibian and Dynamic defeated Kaden Vollmer and Nic Strobel of O'Fallon 6-4, 6-1, while Ackerman and Motley won over Britton Struewing and Ben Harris of Belleville East 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the final, Karibian and Dynamic defeated Ackerman and Motley 6-4, 6-3, while Struewing and Harris took third place over Vollmer and Strobel 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-3.

Each of the singles and doubles semifinalists advanced to the state tournament, which takes place Thursday-Saturday, May 26-28, at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights and surrounding schools and venues in northwest Suburban Chicago.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

