CHARLESTON - Edwardsville’s Abby Korak posted a strong performance in Saturday’s 1,600-meter run finals of the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.

Korak placed eighth with a time of 5:05.46.

Korak will likely rest for a few days, then begin summer preparation for her final high school cross country season that begins in August. She should be one of the premier cross country runners in the region this fall.

Korak was pleased with her sectional and state efforts, which were under her previous best times in the season.

"My previous P.R. was 5:06 at Palatine," she said. "I am just trying to work really hard every race I do. I was with some really fast girls at the state meet and did the best I could."

Korak has a goal of a return to state next year in the 1,600 and an even higher finish to conclude her senior year.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

