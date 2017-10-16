EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls swimming team won their Swim for Hope fund-raising meet Saturday at EHS' Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, the Tigers scoring 368 points to defeat Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, who had 315 points on the day; O'Fallon took third with 246 points.

Chatham Glenwood, Normal University, Champaign Centennial, Springfield Southeast, Springfield, Triad and Mount Carmel also took part in the meet.

The meet served as a fund-raiser for Allison's Hope, an organization that raises funds for cancer research; it is named for Edwardsville native Allison Cassens, who was a top-level swimmer from Edwardsville who died at age 33 in 2004 of colon cancer.

"It was a great meet today with lots of fast swimming from the girls in season," Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhotten. "The best thing about it was raising funds to donate to Allison's Friends of Hope organization. This is going to turn into a meet people really look forward too. We had a great turnout and a great meet."

Josie Bushell of the Tigers won the 1,000 freestyle in 10:57.37, with Savannah Grinter taking second in 11:09.22, while Sahar Rabiei also emerged victorious in the 50 freestyle 26.33 seconds. Also taking wins were Taylor Seilheimer in the three-meter diving event with 187.5 points, Jenna Farmer in one-meter diving with 190 points, the 4x50 freestyle relay team of Rabiei, Bushell, Autumn Grinter and Savannah Grinter in 1:47.07 and 4x200 freestyle relay team of Phoebe Gremaud, Emily Webb, Savannah Grinter and Bushell in 8:15.07.

Gremaud (in the 200 backstroke in 2:13.44), Bushell (100 butterfly, 1:02.36), Webb (100 backstroke, 1:03.34), Autumn Grinter (100 freestyle, 57.04 seconds) and Hope Roderick (200 freestyle, 2:09.09) each took seconds on the day.

