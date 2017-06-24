EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's summer baseball team got a run in the top of the first, then added to it with two in the fifth and three in the seventh to score a 6-1 win over the Missouri Outlaws in a group-play win Friday evening in the Mid-American Super 16 tournament at EHS' junior varsity field.

Earlier in the day, the Tigers dropped an 8-0 decision to the Southern Illinois Prospects; EHS will take on the St. Louis Prospects at 10 a.m. today and Southside Prospects at 3 p.m. today to complete group play; the final is set for Sunday. The split put EHS at 2-5 on the summer.

“It was fun watching (Lucas Clayton) dictate the game the game the way he did,” said Tiger coach Craig Ohlau. “He did what he wanted to do and got a lot of ground-ball outs.

“Our guys had good at-bats; we hit a lot of balls hard.”

Clayton got his second start of the summer and retired the first nine Outlaws he faced, giving up just a run on six hits while striking out five in going the distance. The first Tiger run came in the top of the first when Jonathan Yancik led off with a single and went to third on a Joe Toscano double before scoring on a wild pitch for a 1-0 EHS lead.

Things remained that way until the Edwardsville half of the fifth, when Ben Basarich singled to open the inning and went to second when Zac Crutchfield drew a two-out walk; both came home when Caleb Blakemore tripled to right-center for two RBIs and a 3-0 Tiger lead. In the seventh, Edwardsville's Aaron Young reached base when he was hit by a pitch with one out, going to second when Basarich drew a walk; both Young and Basarich executed a double steal to get runners on second and third, then came home on a Tyler Holt double. Dalton Wallace then doubled behind Holt to bring in Holt and extend the lead to 6-1.

Clayton then got a double play in the seventh after giving up a leadoff single and struck out the last batter he faced to end the game.

For the game, Yancik was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Toscano 1-for-3, Young a run scored, Basarich 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored, Holt 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Wallace 1-for-3 with a RBI, Crutchfield 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Blakemore 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.

