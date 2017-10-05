EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Homecoming Parade continued to drive the Tiger spirit week home on Wednesday night with an abundance of colorful float entries.

Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton helped kick off the parade, riding at the front.

The parade featured the marching band, queen and king candidates, clubs, administration, athletics, and much more on Wednesday night. The homecoming parade began at Eden Church and traveled south on Main Street, then right onto West Vandalia Street and west onto St. Louis Street. The parade route then turned left on West Street and ended at Lincoln Middle.

EHS English teacher Mrs. Mercer served as the grand Marshall for this year’s homecoming parade.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday night, students can enjoy the Powder Puff football game beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the homecoming bonfire behind the high school. Due to a student-led effort to revitalize the homecoming bonfire, it was reintroduced to homecoming week a few years ago after a 22-year absence from the homecoming week activities.

The Tigers homecoming football game is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday against Belleville East. Then, on homecoming Saturday morning, the girls’ field hockey team is hosting the Public School Tournament at the Sports Complex.

On Saturday evening, the homecoming coronation, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. The EHS coronation includes a traditional waltz performed by the homecoming court. Prior to the coronation waltz, the homecoming court will be introduced and the homecoming king and queen will be crowned.

The homecoming dance follows coronation from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The EHS Edwardsville Peer Influence Club (E.P.I.C.) endorses this drug-free, alcohol-free event that is sponsored by the Student Council.

More like this: