COLLINSVILLE – Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is taking steps to protect the public and its own employees after a member of its office staff tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is a leading home services business serving communities throughout the St. Louis Metro East and Central Illinois regions

“Tiger Services is proud to serve numerous Illinois communities, and the safety and health of our customers and employees is our highest priority,” said Managing Partner Todd Kiefer. “At the center of our purpose is a commitment to protect the communities and the customers we serve. To honor our responsibilities, we must inform the public that a member of our office staff has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.”

The affected individual feels fine and is in good condition and quarantined at home, Kiefer said. Tiger officials have been in close communication with the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) regarding how to move forward with care for their employees and the customers they serve.

Because all necessary and appropriate precautions have been taken, the IDPH/CDC said that the company may continue standard business operations.

“Our services play a vital role in maintaining health, safety, and comfort in the local community,” Kiefer said. “The public can rest assured that we are taking steps to minimize the impact of COVID-19.”

The IDPH has directed that other office staff members who were in close contact with the individual self-isolate at their homes for at least 14 days and to monitor themselves for potential symptoms, even if they continue to feel fine during that time period.

To protect customers in their homes, Tiger Services has initiated a no-contact policy. The service experts will stay six feet away from homeowners or their family members and avoid physical contact. They have also been issued safety equipment such as masks and gloves.

“Our highest priority is the health of the customers they serve, their families, and Tiger team members,” Kiefer said. “We continue to monitor the recommendations of local, state, and government health officials and have been constantly communicating, with employees on new and updated policies.”

If customers are concerned about their safety and health regarding Tiger employees in their home, please contact pr@trusttiger.com, or visit www.trusttiger.com for more information.

About Tiger Services

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, drain cleaning, water treatment and emergency repairs to homeowners in the St. Louis Metro East and Central Illinois regions. We pride ourselves on employing only the best service exerts and will reimburse the service call price if they act unprofessionally, don’t wear shoe covers or wear gloves or leave your home without cleaning up. Tiger Services has several financing options available, and if a problem that we’ve fixed in home reoccurs within a year, we’ll repair it again at no cost. To find out more, call (833) 770-2019 or visit https://www.trusttiger.com.

