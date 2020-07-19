COLLINSVILLE – Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services has recently been named as a Top Workplace in the St. Louis area, one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois, and a Finalist in the St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

Each award is designed to recognize the best places of employment in Illinois and the St. Louis Metro Area. Awards are based primarily on the results of employee feedback surveys.

The Top Workplaces in St. Louis survey is administered by Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm, Energage, in partnership with the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Over 1,469 local companies were nominated this year, and over 45,008 employees received surveys. Tiger is among the list of 140 Greater St. Louis area employers to be named as a Top Workplace for 2020. All 140 companies will be highlighted in a special 2020 Top Workplaces section published in the St. Louis Post Dispatch on August 2nd. Tiger Services will also be honored alongside other top employers at an event on September 10th.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Best Places to Work in Illinois survey is sponsored by the Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA – The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. The survey was administered and analyzed by Best Companies Group of Harrisburg, PA. Tiger Services will be honored along with 73 other companies at an awards ceremony on August 20, 2020. Final rankings for honorees will be announced at this event. This is Tiger Services’ fifth year in a row being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois.

The St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey is administered by Quantum Workplace and measures communication, management structure, benefits, and other factors to rank St. Louis’ most employee-friendly workplaces. More than 200 nominations were submitted for the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work Awards. Tiger Services is one of the 75 companies named as finalists.

In addition to being named as a top workplace, Tiger Services has also been honored as a 2020 Bradley-Morris, Inc. Champion for Military Hiring and as a 2020 Best of HomeAdvisor Award Winner.



About Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is a leading provider of solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and electrical efficiency for residential customers. Tiger has been servicing Metro-East and Central Illinois residential homes since 1993. Tiger Services is a locally owned, veteran owned, & family owned business that takes pride in employing only the best service professionals. For open positions, please visit www.TrustTiger.com

More like this: