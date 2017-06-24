EDWARDSVILLE – Play in the Tiger Classic Youth Tennis Tournament got underway Friday at the Edwardsville High tennis complex.

The tournament is being presented by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union. Play resumes Saturday morning, with doubles play set for late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening; the finals are set for Sunday morning.

“Scott Credit Union and Leskera Law are the presenting sponsors and they make this a fiscally positive thing as a fund raiser,” Tournament Director Dave Lipe said. “We really appreciate their support. Along with that, we really get great help from Emily Cimarolli. It was a great day for tennis, the kids got a lot of matches in today. We have a very nice field. This is a Junior Futures qualifier. We have a lot of good boys and girls players. We get great support from the USTA. John Kelly was our referee here today and doing a great job.”

Here are the results from Friday's contested matches:

BOYS 12 SINGLES: Jai Patel, Frontenac, Mo., def. Alex Wilson, Edwardsville, default; Udaykiran Vissa, St. Louis, def. Colton Hulme, Edwardsville, 6-0, 6-0

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS 14 SINGLES: Alex Chen, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Jack Rosenstengel, Belleville, 6-3, 7-5; Souhail Manai, Florissant, Mo., def. Harrison Feco, Edwardsville, 6-0, 6-0; Brian Tokarczyk, St. Louis, def. Grant Dahl, St. Louis, 6-2, 6-4; Britt Van Antwerp, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Aadai Keswani, St. Charles, Mo., 6-4, 6-0; Andre Sales, St. Louis, def. Sam Applegate, St. Louis, 6-3, 6-2; Gaurav Muthusamy, St. Louis, def. Nadim Rana, Glen Carbon, 6-0, 6-1

BOYS 16 SINGLES: Dan McClusky, Godfrey, def. Joshua Miller, O'Fallon, Mo., 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; Cory Erickson, Swansea, def. Ben Blake, Edwardsville, 6-0, 6-1; Layton Willie, St. Louis, def. Ethan Booker, Edwardsville, 6-0, 6-0; Diego Britt-Alvarez, O'Fallon, Mo., def. Matthew Lehr, Troy, 6-1, 6-0

BOYS 18 SINGLES: Jack Faris, St. Louis, def. Carter Baldus, O'Fallon, 6-2, 6-1; Seth Lipe, Edwardsville, def. Matt Medley, St. Charles, Mo., 6-1, 6-1; Logan Pursell, Edwardsville, def. Jack Mueller, Belleville, 6-2, 6-2; Adam Minter, Troy, def. Aaron Denbow, Belleville, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8

GIRLS 12 SINGLES: Hadley Allaria, Kirkwood, Mo., def. Grace Brown, Chesterfield, Mo., walkover; Mary Kathleen Beckmeyer, St. Charles, Mo., def. Mikaela Mikulec, St. Louis, 6-3, 6-1; Chloe Koons, Glen Carbon, def. Brighton McDaniel, Glen Carbon, 6-4, 6-3; Eva Kasal, St. Louis, def. Isabelle Tokarczyk, St. Louis, 6-0, 6-0

GIRLS 14 SINGLES: Khalyi Buckets, Ballwin, Mo., def. Maya Martin, Wildwood, Mo., 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4); Skye Madatall, St. Louis, def. Grace Hackett, Edwardsville, 6-3, 6-2

GIRLS 16 SINGLES: First Round, Ariel Madatali, St. Louis, def. Joanna Skaer, Swansea, 6-0, 6-0; Stutti Sinha, O'Fallon, Mo., def. Abbey Gegen, Wood River, 6-1, 6-3; Second Round, Michelle Korenfield, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Abby Cimarolli, Glen Carbon, 6-2, 6-2; Nia Cooper, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Sriya Bandi, St. Louis, 7-6, 2-6, 10-8; Madatali def. Faith Griese, Dardenne Prairie, Mo., 6-1, 6-1; Erin Davis, Wildwood, Mo., def. Abby Fischer, Alton, 6-2, 6-1; Megan Moore, Ballwin, Mo., def. Lauren Gegen, Wood River, 6-0, 6-1; Emily Kantrovitz, St. Louis, def. Annie McGinnis, Edwardsville, 6-0, 6-2; Chloe Trimpe, Edwardsville, def. Lauren Cowulich, Swanse, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Elizabeth Choate, Edwardsville, def. Sinha 6-2, 6-0.

GIRLS 18 SINGLES: Isabel Burwitz, Swansea, def. Sara Kruetztrager, Roxana, 6-0, 6-0

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: