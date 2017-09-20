EDWARDSVILLE - A K-5th Grade Tiger Cheerleading Clinic is set with Edwardsville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Organizers said the EHS coaching staff and cheerleaders will conduct the clinic.

The deadline to register is Sept. 30.

The clinic will be held at the high school with check-in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and the clinic itself will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. performance for parents.

The clinic is $35 for one child; $25 for each additional child. This includes the clinic, a cheer clinic T-shirt, photo, snack and drink.

For more information, contact Kerri Smith at (618) 789-1756 or e-mail tigerscheerclinic@gmail.com.

