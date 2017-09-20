EDWARDSVILLE - A K-5th Grade Tiger Cheerleading Clinic is set with Edwardsville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Organizers said the EHS coaching staff and cheerleaders will conduct the clinic.

The deadline to register is Sept. 30.

Article continues after sponsor message

The clinic will be held at the high school with check-in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and the clinic itself will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. performance for parents.

The clinic is $35 for one child; $25 for each additional child. This includes the clinic, a cheer clinic T-shirt, photo, snack and drink.

For more information, contact Kerri Smith at (618) 789-1756 or e-mail tigerscheerclinic@gmail.com.

More like this:

Airline Care Clinic Offers $40 Back-to-School Physicals and More in East Alton
2 days ago
East Alton Nurse Practitioner on How to Manage a Summer Cold
Today
Airline Care Clinic Offers Affordable Healthcare Options in East Alton
Jun 11, 2025
Metro East Humane Society Reschedules Vaccine & Microchip Clinic  to June 28
Jun 17, 2025
Alton School District and SIHF Open Healthcare Clinic for Students, Families and Staff
May 20, 2025

 