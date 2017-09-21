EDWARDSVILLE - The Tiger Ambush Classic was a large success Saturday with strong marching band competition and 26 high schools competing.

This was the 10th Tiger Ambush Classic and since its inception, it has been one of the largest band competitions in the entire Metro East Area. Bands from Illinois and Missouri were in attendance this year. The first band started at 1 p.m. and the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers concluded the event with an exhibition performance at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

“The Tiger Ambush Classic is the second largest fund raising event for the band,” Edwardsville High School Marching Band Director Marvin Battle said. “The Tiger Ambush Classic accounts for one-third of the total amount of money raised each year by the Band Boosters. It take a large monetary commitment pay for staff, props, equipment, uniforms, instruments, guard equipment, transportation vehicles, meals, and etc. We always pray for great weather each year because, like most bands, every penny is important.”

These were the first-place Tiger Ambush finishers in their respective categories:

Grand Champion A/AA – Lafayette

Grand Champion AAA/AAAA – O’Fallon Township

