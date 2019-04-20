EDWARDSVILLE – Valparaiso right-hander Jon Tieman tossed six scoreless innings Friday night to lead the Crusaders to an 8-0 win over SIUE in nonconference baseball at Simmons Complex.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for SIUE. The Cougars fell to 13-22. Valpo improved to 8-24.

"We came into the game playing well and we ran into a good arm," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "They jumped out on us and did a nice job of extending the lead. We just couldn't get anything going."

Tieman allowed just two hits and struck out a career-best 12 hitters on his way to his second win of the year.

"He got into a rhythm and a groove," Lyons said. "He just pounded us with fastballs and we were unable to adjust. He did a nice job locating in and out and he had good ride on his fastball."

The Crusaders took a 1-0 lead against starter David Llorens, who worked three innings before leaving with discomfort in his leg. He walked four and struck out three.

Valpo added four runs in three innings against SIUE reliever Chris Robinson. Valparaiso designated hitter Blake Billinger drove home two with a single in the fifth and the Crusaders took advantage of three SIUE errors in the sixth to score two more.

Outfielder Steve Fitzsimmons hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Chase Dawson added an RBI-triple following a dropped foul ball in the eighth for the final three runs.

"We just didn't play good enough baseball to win when it all comes down to it," Lyons said. "We had five errors and three hits and that's not a good recipe."

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday to complete the three-game series.

"We need to come back out tomorrow and play better baseball," Lyons said. "It will be a good test to see how our guys respond."

