LOUISVILLE, Ky. -collected a pair of wins on opening day of the 2021-22 SIUE wrestling season.

The Cougars dropped both dual matches with one by criteria. Host Bellarmine edged the Cougars 19-18 on tiebreaker criteria that went to total match points (57-53 for the Knights). Both SIUE and Bellarmine won five matches and each had a fall.

SIUE also dropped a 40-3 decision to Indiana.

"We definitely wrestled better against Indiana," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates . "We have a lot of work to do. We're going to get back home, hopefully get some guys healthy and put a lot of work in."

Wilson, competing for the first time as a 165-pounder, stepped up for a pair of wins. He bested Bellarmine's Devan Hendricks 5-3 and went on to defeat Indiana's Matt Ortiz 7-6.

"Cardy did a good job," said Spates. "He attacked. He was offensive and fought through position. He found a way to get it done."

The Cougars made a furious dash to upend Bellarmine and were down 18-6 with three matches to go. Wins by Sergio Villalobos and Aric Bohn as well as a first-period pin by Austin Andres made it 18-18 on the team score.

SIUE travels to Northwestern for a 6 p.m. dual match next Saturday.

Bellarmine 19 SIUE 18

125: Jack Parker (BU) def. Tommy Dineen (SIUE), 17-10

133: Max Dansereau (BU) def. Matt Malavsky (SIUE), 8-3

141: Saul Ervin (SIUE) def. Logan Hoskins (BU), 9-2

149: Mitch Collica (BU) def. Caden Green (SIUE), 3-2

157: Cole Nance (BU) def. Max Kristoff (SIUE), Fall 6:35

165: Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) def. Devan Hendricks (BU), 5-3

174: Eric Beck (BU) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 13-8

184: Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) def. Sam Schroeder (BU), 9-7

197: Austin Andres (SIUE) def. Bryant Wilkinson (BU), Fall 1:41

285: Aric Bohn (SIUE) def. Charlie Cadell (BU), 8-4

Score: 18-18

*Tiebreaker – Total Match Points (Bellarmine 57-53) - 1 team point added for Bellarmine

Indiana 40 SIUE 3

125: Jacob Moran (IU) def. Tommy Dineen (SIUE), TF18-2 (5:42)

133: Brock Hudkins (IU) def. Matt Malavsky (SIUE), Fall 1:19

141: Cayden Rooks (IU) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE), 3-2

149: Graham Rooks (IU) def. Caden Green (SIUE), TF 16-1 (6:59)

157: Kasper McIntosh (IU) def. Max Kristoff (SIUE), 4-2

165: Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) def. Matt Ortiz (IU), 7-6

174: Nick South (IU) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 4-1

184: DJ Washington (IU) def. Sergio Villalobos (SIUE), Fall 3:34

197: Nick Willham (IU) def. Austin Andres (SIUE), Fall 5:58

285: Jacob Bullock (IU) def. Aric Bohn (SIUE), 8-7

