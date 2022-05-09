SPRINGFIELD - Tickets for the highly anticipated Willie Nelson & Family went on sale Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.

“Willie Nelson & Family is a great addition to an already amazing grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Fairgoers can sing along with classics like ‘Always on my Mind’ to hits from his most recent album First Rose of Spring. This truly is a concert that will have something for every generation.”

In addition to Willie Nelson & Family, Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Chapel Hart, Disturbed, Nita Strauss, and Sammy Hagar and The Circle will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Look for an announcement soon on the final act.

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105

Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.

This is also a great time to purchase Mega and Jumbo passes, admission bargain books, and seasonal infield parking passes. All items are available for purchase online. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass which includes the Giant Slide for $80 are available through July 31. Beginning August 1, the price will increase by $20 on both passes.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows attendees to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

