ST. LOUIS – Tickets are on sale now for a brand new theatrical-style concert that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show will play River City Hotel and Casino on Wednesday, March 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert-style staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.

Tickets are $20.50, $30.50, $35.50, $40.50 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or http://www.thelifeandmusicofgm.com and one hour before showtime at the River City Casino box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

“This show is going to honor George Michael’s career and be a celebration for his fans,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “Over the years, George’s popularity has continued to grow and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and they will hear all the songs they have come to love.”

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early ’80s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

The producers of The Life and Music of George Michael will also be donating $1 per ticket sold to Gods Love We Deliver to help serve the community and those living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses.

For more information visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.

ABOUT RIVER CITY CASINO AND HOTEL:

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy, and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

More like this: