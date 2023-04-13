EAST ALTON - United Way’s Illinois Region will host its annual Power of the Purse event on Thursday, April 27 to help local people. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

Those in attendance will enjoy appetizers from Bella Milano, a cash bar, silent and live purse, and accessory auction, and a showcase of designer handbags highlighted by local community leaders and United Way-funded agencies.

Admission is $35 per person, and additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds will help local people through the 9 Illinois counties served by United Way of Greater St. Louis. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit Helpingpeople.org/purse or contact Millie Bond at 618-258-9800.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the high-end live auction handbags that will be up for bid include items from Kate Spade, Nanette Lepore, Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke, Coach, Brahmin, Tory Birch, Patricia Nash, and Vera Bradley.

Guests can also participate in the Pick of the Purse raffle, which is a drawing for one of the live auction handbags (raffle winner’s choice) or in the Mystery Purse raffle. Selected jewelry items will also be displayed on the silent auction.Sponsors of the event (so far) include The Gori Law Firm, Schnucks, Phillips 66, Busey Bank, & Morrison Plumbing, Heating, Air, and Electrical.

For more information on the Power of the Purse, visit HelpingPeople.org/Purse.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit? www.HelpingPeople.org .

More like this: