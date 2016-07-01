ALTON - CNB Bank & Trust in Alton is offering discounted baseball tickets for the official CNB Night at Busch Stadium, Saturday night July 16, St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins. This game is a Cardinals promotional game and the first 30,000 fans over 16 years of age will receive a 2006 World Series Championship Mystery Players Ring.

All tickets sold from Alton will benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Alton.Tickets on sale for only $30 each (The face value of the tickets is $58.)

The tickets are in Sections 268, 269 & 270 (just left of Big Mac Land on the left field side.) Tickets are first come, first serve.

To purchase tickets, stop in the Alton CNB Bank & Trust branch at 200 E. Homer Adams Parkway or visit online at www.CNBIL.COM

