EDWARDSVILLE - Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday for the IHSA Class 4A Boys Normal Super-Sectional game Tuesday between Edwardsville and Chicago Simeon at Edwardsville High School Athletic Office.

The pre-sale will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the EHS Athletic Office. There is no limit for tickets and tickets will also be available at Redbird Arena on Tuesday evening.

All tickets are $8 each.

