Tickets for Ottawa Sectional championship go on sale today, should be hot commodity
EDWARDSVILLE - Tickets for Friday night’s Edwardsville boys basketball championship game against Danville in the Ottawa Sectional will be available from 9 a.m. today (Wednesday, 3/8/17) through noon on Friday during regular school hours.
Edwardsville advanced to the sectional championship with a 56-43 win over Belleville West in the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball Ottawa Sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Collinsville. The Tigers enter the game against Danville with a 29-1 record and 25 straight wins. Danville was a 61-45 winner over Moline in the other Ottawa Sectional semifinal contest on Tuesday night.
Tickets will be sold in the athletic office.
All tickets are general admission and are $5.00 each.
Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Brad Bevis said fans going to the game are encouraged to buy tickets in advance because of the interest in the game.
