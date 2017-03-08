EDWARDSVILLE - Tickets for Friday night’s Edwardsville boys basketball championship game against Danville in the Ottawa Sectional will be available from 9 a.m. today (Wednesday, 3/8/17) through noon on Friday during regular school hours.

Edwardsville advanced to the sectional championship with a 56-43 win over Belleville West in the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball Ottawa Sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Collinsville. The Tigers enter the game against Danville with a 29-1 record and 25 straight wins. Danville was a 61-45 winner over Moline in the other Ottawa Sectional semifinal contest on Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets will be sold in the athletic office.

All tickets are general admission and are $5.00 each.

Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Brad Bevis said fans going to the game are encouraged to buy tickets in advance because of the interest in the game.

More like this: