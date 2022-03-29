ELDRED - As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Eldred American Legion was packed full with anticipation of the $500,000 drawing set for 7 in the evening.

The good news is someone will walk away with $500,000 if they are there on Tuesday night and their ticket is drawn for the Queen of Hearts card. If they have purchased a ticket and aren't there, they will receive half that amount. The other good news - tickets can still be purchased until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Eldred American Legion on Locust in Eldred.

Only nine cards of a deck will be drawn tonight and one of the cards is the Queen of Hearts so a $500,000 winner is guaranteed Tuesday.

A Legion spokeswoman said vehicles were already being parked in the town of 300 as of Monday night and already the community's population is swelling and will each hour that goes by until the drawing. By tonight, there will be thousands of people in the small farming community in Greene County.

Because this drawing is a Draw For A Winner, there will be no $500 drawings. There will be a 50/50 Drawing. The gravel lots west of the Legion will be seating areas only for the March 29 drawing, so there will be a lot of standing room availability.

Some may even have parking in yards in Eldred, Dave Lehr of the Legion, said, because it will be so packed and other parking will be along the highway, but people are encouraged to do it safely off the side of the road. He laughed and said anyone who parks close should expect to pay a solid amount for it.

