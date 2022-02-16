SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 64, ROBINSON 44: In the opening game of the Teutopolis Shootout, Jersey got off to a fast start and went on to a win over Robinson.

The Panthers led all the way, holding leads of 20-13, 34-22 and 50-32 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the fourth 14-12 to take the win.

Jaxon Brunaugh led three players in double figures for Jersey with 23 points, while Ayden Kanallakan added 11 points, Sam Lamer had 10 points, Edward Roberts had eight points, Tanner Brunaugh and Ethan Klunk both scored four points and both Trenton Decker and Ethan Wagner had two points apiece.

The Panthers are now 13-14 for the year.

EAST ST. LOUIS 65, ST. LOUIS VASHON 56: In a feature game around the St. Louis area, East St. Louis survived a second quarter blitz from Vashon to take a hard-fought win over the Wolverines at the Flyers' gym.

East Side led after one quarter 16-7, with Vashon going ahead 35-30 at halftime. The Flyers came back to take a 46-45 lead at the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Wolverines in the fourth quarter 19-11 to take the win.

The Flyers' one-two punch of Macaleab Rich and Christian Jones led East Side again, with Jones scoring 22 points and Rich adding 20 points, with Demarion Brown hitting for 12 points, Mackenly Falconer scoring six points, Terrell Scott hitting for three points and Daveon Hawkins adding two points.

The Flyers are now 21-5, while the Wolverines go to 18-3.

BREESE CENTRAL 62, ROXANA 29: In a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game, Central got off to a big start in leading all the way through to defeat Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Cougars held leads of 16-5, 34-15 and 47-22 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Shells in the fourth 15-7.

Chris Walleck led Roxana with nine points, while Ashton Noble had eight points, Evan Wells came up with six points and Aiden Briggs, Nick Newton, Carson Ryan and Nolan Tolbert each had two points apiece.

Central is now 23-5, while Roxana slips to 6-23.

HARDIN CALHOUN 53, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 41: In a WIVC game at the Calhoun gym, the Warriors went out to an early lead, then weathered a Spartans' comeback bid in going on to the win over the hosts.

The Warriors held leads of 11-6, 29-10 and 45-40 after the first three quarters, outscoring North Greene 12-11 in the final quarter.

Chase Caselton led Calhoun with 22 points, while Cole Lorsbach had nine points, Chase Ralston scored seven points, Bryce Eilerman and Connor Longnecker had six points each, Tyler Kinder netted two points and Nick Baalman scored a single point.

Reese Scott led the Spartans with 16 points, while Garrett Hazelwonder added 10 points, Jacob Hinsey had six points and Ethan Clark, Brody Berry and Adam Moffitt all had three points each.

The Warriors are now 8-19, while the Spartans go to 1-24.

METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FINAL

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 67, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 63 (OT): MVCS came from behind to tie the game late and force overtime, but Maryville held off the Warriors in the extra period to win the Metro Athletic Conference tournament final.

The Lions led after one quarter 15-5, then at halftime 33-22, with MVCS coming back to within 47-42 at three quarter time, then tying the game at the end of regulation 56-56. Maryville outscored the Warriors in the overtime 11-7 to win the championship.

Tommy Kunz led the Warriors with 20 points, with Drew Gaworski coming up with 14 points, Joey Kunz had 12 points, Peyton Wright and Jonah Feuerhack each scored six points and Cameron Golike had five points.

Tommy Kunz was named first team All-Conference for MVCS, while Joey Kunz was named to the second team and Gaworski was named honorable mention.

The Warriors are now 19-9 and play Faith Bible Christian of Rosamond Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

In other games played on Saturday, Griggsville-Perry won at East Alton-Wood River 64-50, Staunton won at Pawnee 50-38 and Rochester slipped past Civic Memorial 57-54.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A

DUPO REGIONAL AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 43, BUNKER HILL 37: The IHSA girls playoffs began with regional play-in games at various locations. At Hooks Gym in Edwardsville. Metro-East ended a five-game skid to eliminate Bunker Hill.

The Minutemaids led at halftime 18-16, but the Knights outscored Bunker Hill in the second half 27-19 to advance.

Sarah Huber led Metro-East with 18 points, while Leticia Bennasar-Lluy added 14 points. Makenna Wilkinson led Bunker Hill with 16 points.

The Knights are now 5-20 and move on to a game against top-seeded Okawville Monday night at 6 p.m. The Minutemaids end their season 8-11.

In a game in the Bluffs regional, the hosts eliminated White Hall North Greene 42-30 and move on to a semifinal Monday night against Hardin Calhoun at 7:30 p.m.

In the Waterloo Gibault Catholic regional, Campbell Hill Trico won over Valmeyer 40-38 and goes on to a semifinal game against Woodlawn Monday night at 6 p.m. The Pirates were eliminated with a 5-13 record.

CLASS 2A

HILLSBORO REGIONAL AT CARLINVILLE

CARLINVILLE 42, GILLESPIE 40: In the Hillsboro regional, Carlinville rallied in the final quarter to knock out Gillespie and advance to Monday's semifinals in a play-in game at the Carlinville Big House.

The Miners held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, then expanded it to 18-15 at halftime, went ahead 32-24 after three quarters, with the Cavaliers coming back in the fourth quarter to outscore Gillespie 18-8 and advance.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 17 points, while Isabella Tibuzi added 14 points, Braley Wiser scored six points and Hannah GIbson had five points.

The Cavies are now 15-14 and move on to play Waverly in the semifinals Monday night at 7:30 p.m. The Miners end their season 8-19.

In the Roxana regional, Piasa Southwestern defeated the host Shells 39-34 and advance to a Monday semifinal against top-seeded Marquette Catholic at 6 p.m., while Pittsfield won over East Alton-Wood River 53-25 and will play against Staunton in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The Piasa Birds and now 9-15, while the Shells end their season at 7-15. The Oilers conclude their season 8-24.

CLASS 3A

TRIAD REGIONAL AT HIGHLAND

HIGHLAND 61, CAHOKIA 13: In a play-in game at Highland's gym, the host Bulldogs had little trouble in eliminating Cahokia.

Larissa Taylor led Highland with 14 points, with Grace Wilke and Addison Crask both hitting for nine points each, Sophia Fleming and Alex Schultz both scored six points apiece, Abby Hulesmann had five points, Abby Schultz came up with four points, Lydia Hadowsky and Emma Warner both had three points and Paige Kielboeker had two points.

The Bulldogs are now 8-23 and advance to the semifinals, where they will play the host Knights Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Cahokia ends their season 0-13.

CLASS 4A

EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL AT PEKIN

PEKIN 45, GRANITE CITY 30: In the play-in game for the Edwardsville regional, Pekin eliminated Granite City to advance to the semifinals.

Sophia Dutko led the Warriors with nine points, while Ella Stepanek added eight points, Melashia Bennett and Kaylyn Wylie both scored five points, Brianca Roustio had two points and Emily Sykes had a single point

The Dragons move on to a semifinal game against Tuesday semifinal game against the host Tigers at 6 p.m., while Alton meets Quincy in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors were eliminated with a 10-17 record.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD 68, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 61: In a South Central Conference game, visiting Litchfield took a close win over Southwestern at the Piasa Birds' gym.

The Purple Panthers took the lead at 12-6 after the first quarter, then held a 30-24 lead at halftime, with Southwestern rallying to tie the game at three-quarter time 42-42, with Litchfield outscoring the Birds in the final quarter 26-19 to take the win.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with 25 points, while Collin Robinson came up with 10 points, Hank Bouillon netted nine points, Rocky Darr and Ryan Lowis had six points each, Lane Gage scored three points and Charlie Darr hit for two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Litchfield is now 11-12, while the Birds go to 10-18.

WATERLOO 51, JERSEY 39: In a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup, Waterloo pulled away in the second half to take the win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

The Bulldogs and Panthers were tied after the first quarter 6-6, with Waterloo taking a 22-14 lead at the half, then led after three quarters, 33-26, outscoring Jersey in the fourth 18-13.

Sam Lamer and Edward Roberts led the Panthers with eight points apiece, while Tanner Brunaugh hit for seven points, Jaxon Brunaugh had six points and both Trenton Decker and Ayden Kanallakan had five points each.

Waterloo is now 17-12, while Jersey slips to 12-14.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 46: In a Gateway Metro Conference game at Marquette Family Arena, the homestanding Explorers broke a three-game skid to defeat McGivney.

Marquette led after the first quarter 18-10, then expanded the edge to 37-18 at halftime. The Griffins rallied to trail after three quarters 39-30, with McGivney outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 16-15.

Owen Williams led the Explorers with 28 points, while Parker Macias added 10 points and Kendall Lavender adding nine points. Jackson Rodgers, who recently became the first boys player in Griffins history to break 1,000 career points, led McGivney with 15 points, with Gabe Smith and Jacob Huber both adding 12 points apiece.

Marquette is now 16-11, while McGivney goes to 15-14.

BELLEVILLE WEST 46, ALTON 45: West won a very close, see-saw decision over Alton at the Maroons' gym.

The Redbirds led after one quarter 15-6, with West coming back to take a 25-22 lead at halftime. Alton rallied to draw level after three quarters 34-34, with the Maroons outscoring the Redbirds in the fourth 12-11 to take the win.

Adrian Elliott. Jr. led Alton with 13 points, with Byron Stampley adding eight points, Alex Macias came up with seven points, Ihzel Brown and Roger Elliott both scored six points and Hassani Elliott hit for five points.

West is now 8-17, while the Redbirds go to 4-21.

COLUMBIA 56, ROXANA 28: Columbia led from wire-to-wire in gaining a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Eagles held leads of 15-6, 34-13 and 54-23 after the first three quarters, with the Shells outscoring Columbia in the fourth 8-2.

Aiden Briggs and Chris Wallack led Roxana with six points each, while Ashton Noble had five points, Carson Ryan and Cade Smay both scored three points each, Andrew Ellis and Matthew Taylor had two points apiece and Evan Wells had a single point.

Columbia is now 21-7, while the Shells go to 5-22.

PANA 66, CARLINVILLE 41: Visiting Pana jumped to an early lead and never looked back in taking the South Central Conference game at the Carlinville Big House.

The Panthers held the lead from start to finish, with quarter scores of 16-10, 36-18 and 59-30, with the Cavaliers outscoring Pana 11-7 in the fourth quarter.

Ryenn Hart led Carlinville with 13 points, with Ethan Siglock scoring 11 points, Aaron Wills came up with eight points, Ayden Tiburzi had four points, Mason Duckles hit for three points and Kai Williams had two points.

Pana advances to 25-3, while the Cavies are now 11-15.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 49, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 9: West Central scored the game's first 11 points and 29 of the first 32 points in going on to a win over North Greene.

The Cougars led all the way, with the quarter scores being 11-0, 29-3 and 42-7, outscoring the Spartans 7-2 in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Hazelwonder led North Greene with five points, while both Reese Scott and Jacob Hinsey scored two points each.

West Central is now 19-9, while the Spartans go to 1-22.

In other games on the Friday agenda, Hillsboro won over visiting Staunton 67-53, Highland defeated Civic Memorial 56-47, Mascoutah won at Triad 49-41 and Salem defeated East Alton-Wood River 67-52. The results from Dupo at Valmeyer and Metro-East Lutheran at Woodlawn were not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36, ROXANA 32: In a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, EAWR held on to defeat backyard rival Roxana in the only game of the night on the girls schedule.

The Oilers 12-5 at quarter time, but the Shells rallied to go ahead 20-17 at halftime, with EAWR taking back the lead at 26-22 after three quarters, with the two sides ending a 10-10 stalemate in the fourth quarter to give the Oilers the win.

Ocean Bland led EAWR with nine points, Emily Johnson and Milla Legette each had seven points apiece, Lily Tretter hit for six points, Jordan Ealey had three points and Addison Burns and Addison Denton both came up with two points each.

The Oilers are now 8-23, while Roxana falls to 7-14.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

ALTON 4, BETHALTO 3 (SHOOTOUT, ALTON WINS 2-0, REDBIRDS WIN SERIES 2-0): Bethalto came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the second game of their playoff series with Alton and force a shootout, with the Redbirds scoring the only two goals of the shootout to win the game and sweep their first round series over the Eagles at the Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

Landon Braundemeier, who had a hat trick in the series opener, scored at 4:31 of the first period to give Alton a 1-0 lead, then doubled the lead at 11:38 on a goal by Zane Ditto. The Redbirds made it 3-0 on a goal from Talan Neely scored early in the second period.

The Eagles pulled to within 3-1 on a goal from Ty Ferguson at 12:20 of the second, then in the third period, got goals from Jace Brawner at 4:21 to make it 3-2. Bethalto drew level at 8:40 on a Derian Chester goal to tie the game 3-3, forcing the shootout.

Alton scored twice in the best-of-three shootout to win the game, with Greg Fite stopping both Eagle shots to clinch the series.

Alton outshot Bethalto 27-18, with Fite making 15 saves in goal during regulation, while Ryan Tolbert made 24 saves in the nets for Bethalto.

The Redbirds advance to a West Division semifinal set agains the winner of Triad and East Alton-Wood River. The Knights and Oilers are tied 1-1, with the Oilers wining the opener 4-3 Monday night and Triad evening the series Tuesday night 3-2. The third and deciding game of the series faces off Monday night at the Wilson Park rink Monday night at 8:55 p.m. The Redbirds and the Triad-EAWR winner open their series Tuesday night at the East Alton Ice Arena in an 8:55 p.m. face-off.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF GREATER ST. LOUIS 35: In the semifinals of the Metro Athletic Conference tournament, MVCS held off a rally by Christian Academy to win and advance into Saturday's final at The Fulton School in St. Albans, Mo.

The Warriors took a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 28-18 at halftime. The Crusaders cut the edge to 39-30 after three quarters, with MVCS outscoring CA 13-5 in the final quarter to advance.

Tommy Kunz again led the way for the Warriors with 25 points, while younger brother Joey added 14, Drew Gaworski scored six points, Peyton Wright netted five points and Cameron Golike scored two points.

MVCS is now 19-8 and will play the Maryville Christian-Liberty Christian winner in the final Saturday afternoon at Fulton, with a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.

In the only other game played on Thursday night, Granite City won at home over Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. 41-29.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE 45, CARLINVILLE 31: In a South Central Conference game, homestanding Greenville used a strong fourth quarter to see off visiting Carlinville at the Comets' gym.

Greenville held the lead throughout, with quarter scores of 12-8, 20-11 and 28-23, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth 17-8.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 10 points, while Hannah Gibson scored six points, both Lillie Reels and Isabella Tiburzi came up with five points each, Braley Wiser scored three points and Karly Tipps had two points.

The Comets are now13-18, while the Cavies go to 14-14.

DUPO 49, VALMEYER 42: It was a fairly close game, with Dupo winning at home over visiting Valmeyer.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 14 points, while Kiersten Miller scored 13 points, Ariana Gibbs hit for six points, Payton Smiley had five points and both Kylie Eschmann and Lillian Turner both netted two points each.

The Tigers are now 20-8, while Valmeyer falls to 5-12.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 46, HIGHLAND 37: CM came back from a first quarter deficit to win their Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Highland.

The Bulldogs led after one quarter 12-9, with the Eagles taking a 20-16 halftime lead, expanding the advantage to 32-22 at three quarter time, with Highland outscoring CM in the fourth quarter 15-14.

Olivia Durbin paced the Eagles with 18 points, while Aubree Wallace had nine points, Isabelle Thien scored six points, Emily Williams had three points and Madaline Brueckner, Avari Combes, Hannah Meiser, Kelbie Zupan and Claire Christeson all had two points each

CM is now 27-4, while the Bulldogs go to 7-23.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 44, HARDIN CALHOUN 32: Routt came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Calhoun at the Jacksonville Bowl.

The Rockets led after one quarter 7-6, with the Warriors using a big second quarter to take a 21-14 lead at halftime. Routt came right back to tie the game 26-26 after three quarter time, then outscored Calhoun in the final quarter 18-6 to win.

Jaelyn Hill led the Warriors with 11 points, while Kate Zipprich had six points, Mallory Kamp had five points, Maddie Buchanan scored four points and both Lila Simon and Audrey Gilman netted three points.

In other games on the program, Alton won its 20th game of the season at Collinsville 70-39, Belleville East won over East St. Louis 55-54, Salem won at East Alton-Wood River 54-32, Columbia defeated Roxana 49-30,Triad won at home over Mascoutah 57-36 and Waterloo got past Jersey at home 53-45. Two other games --- Piasa Southwestern at Pana and Staunton at Gillespie – had results that were unavailable at press time.

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

In Thursday's results from the first round series of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs, St. John Vianney Catholic defeated Edwardsville East 5-4 at the Wilson Park Ice Rink to win their best-of-three series 2-1, while Alton defeated Bethalto 4-3 at the Wilson Park rink to sweep their series 2-0. The Redbirds advance to a West Division semifinal series against either Granite City or Highland, while the Tigers were eliminated. In another playoff game at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, the host Panthers won over Belleville 5-4 to square their series 1-1. The third and deciding game will be played Monday night at the Wilson Park rink with the puck drop coming at 7:30 p.m.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: