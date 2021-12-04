FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 65, CIVIC MEMORIAL 41: Jersey got off to a fast start and didn't look back as the Panthers won the sixth game in seven starts, defeating CM at Havens Gym.

Jersey led wire-to-wire, with leads of 20-6 after the first quarter, 37-13 at halftime and 48-27 after three quarters, outscoring the Eagles in the fourth quarter 17-14.

Ayden Kanallaken had a big game for the Panthers with 26 points, with Sam Lamer adding 13 points, Jaxon Brunaugh had 10 points, Trenton Decker came up with five points, Tanner Brunaugh had four points, Cody Croxford, Edward Roberts and Francis Vogel all had two points each and Logan Meisner had a single point.

Jersey goes to 6-1 on the year, while CM is now 0-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 61, COLLINSVILLE 53: In a Southwestern Conference opener at Vergil Fletcher Gym, Belleville East rallied in the second quarter, then held off a Collinsville rally late to gain the win

The Kahoks took a 12-8 lead after one quarter, with the Lancers taking a 25-23 lead at halftime, then extending it out to 50-34 after three quarters, with Collinsville outscoring East 19-11 in the final period, but the Lancers coming out with the win.

Devin Davis led the Kahoks with 14 points, while Nick Horras had 13 points, Tray Swygeart had 12 points, Matt Clark scored five points, Deante Franklin had three points and Zach Chambers, Adam Rimar and Jake Wilkinson all had two points.

The Lancers are now 4-1 on the young season, while Collinsville drops to 2-2.

WILLIAMSVILLE 51, CARLINVILLE 26: Williamsville led from start to finish in taking the win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Bullets held leads of 12-10. 23-15 and 39-22 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cavaliers 12-4 in the final quarter.

Ethen Siglock led Carlinville with 10 points, while Ryenn Hart had six points, both Ayden Tiburzi and Aaron Wills had three points apiece and Cooper Gossard and Matt Dunn both scored two points each.

Williamsville is now 2-0 for the year, while the Cavvies fall to 1-2.

NEW ATHENS 69, VALMEYER 45: New Athens went out to a first quarter lead and held it all the way through in winning at Valmeyer's gym.

The Yellowjackets took a 13-8 lead after one quarter, then went ahead at halftime 33-25, held a 55-30 lead after three quarters and outscored the Pirates 14-6 in the final quarter.

Jordan McSchooler led Valmeyer with 14 points, while Harry Miller added 11 points, Mason Eschmann and Vincent Oggers both had five points each, Ethan Rowe-Brown had four points and Aiden Crosslin, Elijah Miller and Evan Rowe-Brown all had two points apiece.

New Athens is now 3-1, while the Pirates go to 0-5.

In two other games on the docket on Friday, Waterloo won at home over Triad 61-36 and Metro-East Lutheran won a close game on the road, getting by Granite City 47-46.

WRESTLING

FOX HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENT

In the Fox High School tournament in Arnold, Mo., Edwardsville won its first meet of the evening with a 78-6 win over Ritenour High of Overland, Mo. on Friday. The Tigers were to wrestle against Eureka, Mo. in another meet, but the score was not available at press time.

THURSDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

s are now 1-1 on the year, while Valmeyer falls to 1-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, JERSEY 37: In a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Havens Gym, CM took an early lead and didn't look back in their win over Jersey.

The Eagles went out to a 26-7 first quarter lead, then led at halftime 40-23 and at the end of the third quarter 64-33, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth 5-4.

Olivia Durbin led CM with 16 points, while Maya Tuckson had 12 points, Hannah Meiser came up with 10 points, Aubree Wallace scored nine points, Avari Combes had eight points, Emily Williams had seven points, Madaline Brueckner had three points and both Meredith Brueckner and Aubree Voyles had two points each.

The Eagles are now 7-0, while the Panthers go to 2-5.

CARLINVILLE 43, VANDALIA 39: In a South Central Conference opener, Carlinville rallied from a first quarter deficit to take the win on the road at Vandalia's gym.

The Vandals led at the end of the first quarter 17-9, but the Cavaliers rallied to cut the Vandalia lead to 25-22 at halftime, then took over in the second half, taking a 30-29 advantage after three quarters and outscored the Vandals 13-10 in the final period to get the win.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 14 points, while both Hannah Gibson and Isabella Tiburzi had eight points apiece, Lillie Reels came up with six points, Braley Wiser had three points and both Jordyn Loveless and Karly Tipps had two points each.

The Cavvies are now 2-4, while Vandalia goes to 0-4.

NEW ATHENS 46, VALMEYER 26: New Athens led all the way in defeating Valmeyer at the Yellowjackets' home gym.

New Athens led the Pirates all the way, holding leads of 11-2, 17-11 and 32-18 after the first three quarters, outscoring Valmeyer in the fourth quarter 14-8.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 16 points, while Ariana Gibbs scored eight points and Kierstin Miller had two points.

TRIAD 49, WATERLOO 42: In another MVC game, visiting Triad came back from a halftime stalemate to defeat Waterloo.

The Bulldogs led after one quarter 10-8, but the Knights rallied to force a 22-22 tie at halftime, then in the third quarter, went ahead 37-36 and outscored Waterloo 12-6 to take the win.

Avery Bohnenstiehl led the way for Triad with a big game, scoring 24 points, while Sami Hartoin added nine points, Kendall Chigas had six points and both Reagan Chigas and Madelyn Hunt each had five points.

The Knights are now 5-1 on the year, while the Bulldogs are now 5-2.

COLLINSVILLE 51, BELLEVILLE EAST 32: In another Southwestern Conference opener, Collinsville took a big first quarter lead and didn't look back in getting the win at Belleville East.

The Kahoks took a 21-2 first quarter lead, then extended it to 32-9 at halftime, held a 43-17 lead after three quarters, but the Lancers outscored Collinsville in the final quarter 14-9 to make the 51-32 final.

Ella Guerrero led the Kahoks with 20 points, while Megan Janson added 12 points, Talesha Gilmore had seven points, Jenna Scheller had six points, Ricki Merlak came up with four points and Katie Bardwell scored two points.

Collinsville is now 6-2, while East goes to 3-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36, GRANITE CITY 34: McGivney withstood a fourth quarter rally by Granite City to take a win at Granite's Memorial Gym.

The Griffins held a 7-6 lead after one quarter, then led 18-12 at halftime and 31-21 after three, but the Warriors outscored McGivney in the fourth quarter 13-5, but the rally fell just short as the Griffins took the win.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 10 points, while Mary Harkins had seven points, Alexis Bond scored six points, Claire Stanhaus and Riley Zumwalt had four points each, Sami Oller had three points and Emma Martinez had two points.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with 11 points, while Claire Sykes had 10 points, Ella Stepanek scored six points, Gwyneth Hale had four points and Melashia Bennett had three points.

The Griffins are now 4-1, while Granite drops to 0-3.

In two other games on the night, Freeburg defeated Roxana 48-15 and Columbia won over East Alton-Wood River 61-13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

WATERLOO 74, VALMEYER 41: In the Gibault Catholic Tip-Off Tournament, Waterloo led all the way in defeating Valmeyer.

Vincent Oggero led the Pirates with 10 points, while Landon Roy scored seven points, Ethan Rowe-Brown had six points, Aiden Crosslin had five points, Harry Miller scored three points, Evan Rowe-Brown had two points and Mason Eschmann scored a single point.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2, while Valmeyer falls to 0-4.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 57, COLLINSVILLE 18: Edwardsville scored three straight pins after dropping the opening bout in their Southwestern Conference opening meet Thursday night at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Levi Wilkinson had the quick pin of the night, winning at 19 seconds of the 113-pound match, while Blake Mink scored a pin at 1:19 of the 120-pound bout and Noah Harper took only 59 seconds to get the pin in the 126-pound match to send the Tigers on their way.

Dylan Gvillo at 145 pounds, Drew Landau at 152 pounds, Jordan Johnson at 160 pounds, Landon Schickendanz at 182 pounds and Triston Abram and 195 pounds also scored pinfalls, while Zeke Rhodes and 132 pounds, Cameron Varner at 138 pounds and Patrick Sepanski at 285 pounds also won their respective bouts.

Edwardsville is now 6-0 on the year and will compete in the Fox High School tournament in Arnold, Mo. this weekend.

In another SWC dual meet opener, Alton defeated East St. Louis 41-9.

