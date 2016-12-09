THURSDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville 66, Belleville West 38

Granite City 49, Alton 36

O'Fallon 59, Collinsville 32

Metro East Lutheran 44, Waterloo Gibault 33

East Alton-Wood River 40, Dupo 22

Litchfield 39, Roxana 31

Civic Memorial 66, Breese Mater Dei 39

Jersey 49, Marquette Catholic 36

Belleville Althoff 39, Mascoutah 22

Brussels 54, Bunker Hill 30

Article continues after sponsor message

Freeburg 46, Carlyle 23

Gillespie 69, Staunton 28

Carlinville 56, Pana 51

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brown County 53, Hardin-Calhoun 46

WRESTLING

Granite City 42, Alton 22

Granite City 69, Civic Memorial 9

Alton 66, Civic Memorial 9

Edwardsville 51, Belleville West 23

NHL

New York Islanders 3, St. Louis 2

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 - Butler Paces Tigers With Big Game, Calhoun, Staunton Boys, Granite Girls Post Wins
Feb 12, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
Feb 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Friday, Feb. 7-Saturday, Feb. 8, Roundup
Feb 10, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 - Roxana's Daisy Daugherty Shines Again With 28-Point Performance, Carlinville Wins
Jan 31, 2025
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
5 days ago

 