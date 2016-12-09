Thursday Sports Scoreboard
THURSDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edwardsville 66, Belleville West 38
Granite City 49, Alton 36
O'Fallon 59, Collinsville 32
Metro East Lutheran 44, Waterloo Gibault 33
East Alton-Wood River 40, Dupo 22
Litchfield 39, Roxana 31
Civic Memorial 66, Breese Mater Dei 39
Jersey 49, Marquette Catholic 36
Belleville Althoff 39, Mascoutah 22
Brussels 54, Bunker Hill 30
Freeburg 46, Carlyle 23
Gillespie 69, Staunton 28
Carlinville 56, Pana 51
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brown County 53, Hardin-Calhoun 46
WRESTLING
Granite City 42, Alton 22
Granite City 69, Civic Memorial 9
Alton 66, Civic Memorial 9
Edwardsville 51, Belleville West 23
NHL
New York Islanders 3, St. Louis 2
