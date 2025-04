THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

RED BUD 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 42: Jake Wells led EAWR with 20 points, while Evan Merritt hit for seven points and Ahmad Allen four at the Oilers fell at home to Red Bud.

The Musketeers led throughout the game, having quarter leads of 16-11, 28-24 and 38-28 in going on to the win.

Alex Kueker led Red Bud with 14 points, Carter Wiegard had 13 points and Jaden Birkner came up with seven.

The Musketeers improve to 12-18, while EAWR drops to 10-20.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 47, HARDIN CALHOUN 38: Corey Nelson led Calhoun with 11 points, Ben Eberlin had eight points and Stone Zirkelbach scored seven as the Warriors lost at Routt.

The Rockets led all the way through, holding leads of 11-4, 26-18 and 39-27 after each quarter.

Gus Abell led Routt with 17 points, while both Cory Ronan and Adam Lindsey each scored eight points apiece.

The Rockets are now 21-7, while Calhoun drops to 22-7.

2020 IACS PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL

FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN (DANVILLE) 64. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 45: Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 20 points, Noah Scroggins had 15 points and Peyton Wright five as the Warriors were eliminated by First Baptist Christian of Danville in a Illinois Association of Christian Schools regional in Danville.

First Baptist led from wire-to-wire, with leads of 19-13, 35-21 and 50-36 at the end of the first three quarters.

Joel Cundiff led First Baptist with 25 points.

The Warriors were eliminated with a 7-20 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD --- FINAL

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Metro-East Lutheran 74, Mt. Olive 35

Red Bud 50, East Alton-Wood River 42

Trenton Wesclin 66, Father McGivney Catholic 38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 47, Hardin Calhoun 38

2020 IACS PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL AT DANVILLE0

First Baptist Christian (Danville) 64. Mississippi Valley Christian 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINALS

AT CASEY-WESTFIELD

Hume-Shiloh 52, Altamont 43

AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN

Father McGivney Catholic 44, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 40

AT CHAMPAIGN ST. THOMAS MORE

Catlin Salt Fork 38, Decatur St. Teresa 33

AT CHICAGO COLLINS ACADEMY

Chicago Hope Academy 64, Arlington Heights Christian Liberty Academy 49

AT GRANVILLE PUTNAM COUNTY

Aurora Christian 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 29

AT HAVANA

Lewistown 56. Glasford Illini Bluffs 49

AT PECATONICA

Lanark Eastland 59, Amboy 58

AT WAYNE CITY

Okawville 38, Goreville 29

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINALS

AT CARTERVILLE

Carterville 54. Nashville 42

AT CHICAGO ORR

Chicago DePaul Catholic Prep 48, Melrose Park Walther Christian 42

AT GREENVILLE

Pleasant Plains 40, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 39

AT MACOMB

Quincy Notre Dame 44, Normal University 23

AT MENDOTA

Port Byron Riverdale 45, Winnebago 34

AT PARIS

Teutopolis 43, Paris 29

AT WESTCHESTER ST. JOSEPH

Chicago Marshall 64, Lisle 30

AT WILMINGTON

Seneca 40, Joliet Catholic Academy 36

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY --- FINAL

Highland 51, Jersey 31

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD --- FINAL

Civic Memorial 60, East St. Louis 53

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT ALTON ---- FINAL

O'Fallon 53, Belleville West 47

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

2020 FOUNDERS CUP FINAL

Parkway South 7, Eureka 3

PARKWAY SOUTH PATRIOTS --- 2019-20 MSCHA FOUNDERS CUP CHAMPIONS

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 1, Arizona Coyotes 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 70, Evansville 53

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay 78, SIU-Edwardsville 60

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 78, Vanderbilt 66

