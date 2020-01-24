THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. ZION 47, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33: At the Litchfield tournament, Jack Rodgers led McGivney with nine points, Justin Wenos scored eight points, both Jacob Huber and Darren Luchetti had six points and Kellen Weir came up with four in the Griffins' loss to Mt. Zion

The Braves led all the way through, with quarter scores reading 13-7, 32-21 and 40-23.

McGivney is now 3-17 on the year.

STAUNTON 40, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 31: In the Macoupin County tournament at Staunton, Ethan Booth led the hosts with 12 points, Zack Devries added 11 points and Devin Ray scored seven in the Bulldogs' win over Southwestern.

The Bulldogs broke out on top after the first quarter 7-6, but the Piasa Birds took a 14-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. Southwestern extended its edge to 21-18 at the end of the third quarter, but Staunton outscored the Birds 23-9 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jon Watson led Southwestern with 11 points, with Addis Moore coming up with eight points and Kyler Seyfried adding six.

The Bulldogs improve to 10-8, while the Birds drop to 5-12.

HILLSBORO 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: In another game at Litchfield, Alex Reams led CM with 13 points, with Nic Vaughn coming up with 10 points and Grant Lane adding six as the Eagles lost to Hillsboro.

The Hilltoppers led all the way, having edges of 16-8, 20-15 and 39-30 after each quarter.

Nic Ondrey led Hillsboro with 21 points, Jace Tuetken had 18 points and Drake Vogel came up with 14 points.

The Hilltoppers raised their mark to 7-12, while CM falls to 5-13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 54, COLLINSVILLE 51 (OT): At the Highland tournament, Faith Liljegren was Collinsville's leading scorer with 14 points, Astacia Bush had 12 points and Kristyn Mitchell added 11 in the Kahoks' loss to Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West in overtime.

The Maroons had the early advantage at 7-6 after one quarter, but the Kahoks jumped to a 26-16 halftime lead, holding on to the lead at 36-28 after three quarters. West came back to tie the game after regulation 45-45, then outscored Collinsville 9-6 in the overtime to take the win.

Maliah Sparks led the Maroons with 19 points, Shaniah Nunn had 14 points and Casandra Sams added eight points to lead West to the win.

The Maroons are now 15-7, while the Kahoks drop to 10-10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 52, ROXANA 21: At Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, sophomore forward Adrenna Snipes was again Marquette's leading scorer, this time with 17 points, while Rae Ezell had eight points and Hayley Porter seven as the Explorers defeated Roxana.

Marquette led from wire to wire, with scores at the end of the quarters reading 16-4, 26-10 and 39-16.

The Explorers improved to 19-5, while the Shells are now 5-13.

One other game --- Ramsey at Father McGivney Catholic --- was cancelled due to the weather. The game was a replacement for the Griffins' game against Madison after the Trojans cancelled the remainder of the season. No makeup date has been announced.

