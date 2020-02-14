THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE --- FINAL

CARROLLTON 39, CONCORD TRIOPIA 32: Libby Mueth led the Hawks with 12 points with both Ava Uhles and Kylie Kinser adding eight points each as Carrollton won the North Greene regional over Triopia.

Anna Burrus led the Trojans with 12 points, with both Madison Gregory and Hailey Reynolds both scoring eight points.

The Hawks are now 21-6 and advance to the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran sectional, where they will play the winner of the Metro-East Lutheran regional, either the Knights or Father McGivney Catholic, Tuesday night in the semifinals, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. Triopia ends its season with a 19-12 mark.

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS

CLASS 1A AT NOKOMIS --- SEMIFINAL

HARDIN CALHOUN 33, NOKOMIS 29; Calhoun advanced to the final of the Nokomis regional with a win over the host Redskins in a semifinal postponed to Thursday because of snow.

No individual scoring stats were available at press time.

The Warriors are now 9-20 and advance to Saturday night's final against Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, a 51-32 winner over Sandoval in the second semifinal, with the tip-off at 7 p.m. The Redskins season ends with a 10-19 record.

CLASS 2A AT CARLYLE --- FINAL

BREESE CENTRAL 46, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 30: Breese Central jumped to an early lead after one quarter, and went on to win the Carlyle regional over Southwestern.

The Cougars held a 10-5 lead after one quarter, but the Piasa Birds rallied in the second to take a 16-14 lead at halftime. Central came back to take a 34-25 lead after three quarters, then outscored Southwestern in the fourth 12-3 to take the win and advance to the sectional.

The Cougars are now 22-7 and advance to the Greenville sectional, where they will face the Auburn regional winner Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The Birds end their season 17-11.

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE --- FINAL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 49, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 33: Sophomore forward Adrenna Snipes led Marquette with 16 points, while Jillian Nelson had eight points, Kamryn Fandrey scored five and Rae Ezell four as the Explorers were eliminated by Mater Dei in the Class 2A Gillespie regional final.

The Knights led all the way through, with scores of 12-5, 22-14 and 38-22 after each quarter.

Meredith Innes led Mater Dei with 13 points, Sally Albers added 11 and Shannon Lampe came up with eight points.

The Knights are now 20-8 and move on to the Greenville Sectional, going up against the Carlinville regional winner, either the Cavaliers or Pittsfield, in the first semifinal Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Explorers end their season with a 24-7 record.

REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE WEST 52, COLLINSVILLE 38: Kristyn Mitchell led Collinsville with 20 points, Caite Knutson added eight and Natalie Becker six as the Kahoks lost to West at Vergil Fletcher Gym in the regular season finale for both schools.

The Maroons led all the way, with quarter scores of 13-7, 25-19 and 41-26.

Belleville West ends the regular season at 22-9, while Collinsville closes out with a 15-13 mark.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dupo 52, East Alton-Wood River 47

Staunton 56. Bunker Hill 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

SEMIFINALS AT NOKOMIS

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 51, Sandoval 32

Hardin Calhoun 33, Nokomis 29

FINAL AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE

Carrollton 39, Concord Triopia 32

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

FINAL AT CARLYLE

Breese Central 46, Piasa Southwestern 30

FINAL AT GILLESPIE

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49, Marquette Catholic 33

REGULAR SEASON

Belleville East 54, Granite City 38

Edwardsville 88, Alton 30

O'Fallon 63, East St. Louis 48

Triad 47, Waterloo 37

Jersey 64, Civic Memorial 63

Belleville West 52, Collinsville 38

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

FOUNDERS CUP --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME TWO

Parkway South 6, Lutheran South 1 (Parkway South wins series 2-0)

Eureka 7, Webster Groves 2 (Eureka wins series 1-0-1)

FOUNDERS CUP FINAL

PARKWAY SOUTH VS. EUREKA, AT QUEENY PARK, MANCHESTER, MO. FEB. 18, 7:30 P.M.

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

GAME TWO

CLASS 1A

Alton 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 (Alton wins series 2-0)

CLASS 2A

Belleville 4, Columbia 2 (Belleville wins series 2-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas Golden Knights 6, St. Louis Blues 5 (OT)

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Edwardsville 76. Eastern Illinois 74

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Indiana 59, Illinois 54

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Eastern Illinois 76, SIU-Edwardsville 71 (OT)

