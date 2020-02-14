Thursday Sports Roundup: Meuth, Uhles, Kinser Shine as Lady Hawks Win Regional; Calhoun Girls Win Semifinal Game, Explorers Eliminated
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE --- FINAL
CARROLLTON 39, CONCORD TRIOPIA 32: Libby Mueth led the Hawks with 12 points with both Ava Uhles and Kylie Kinser adding eight points each as Carrollton won the North Greene regional over Triopia.
Anna Burrus led the Trojans with 12 points, with both Madison Gregory and Hailey Reynolds both scoring eight points.
The Hawks are now 21-6 and advance to the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran sectional, where they will play the winner of the Metro-East Lutheran regional, either the Knights or Father McGivney Catholic, Tuesday night in the semifinals, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. Triopia ends its season with a 19-12 mark.
CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS
CLASS 1A AT NOKOMIS --- SEMIFINAL
HARDIN CALHOUN 33, NOKOMIS 29; Calhoun advanced to the final of the Nokomis regional with a win over the host Redskins in a semifinal postponed to Thursday because of snow.
No individual scoring stats were available at press time.
The Warriors are now 9-20 and advance to Saturday night's final against Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, a 51-32 winner over Sandoval in the second semifinal, with the tip-off at 7 p.m. The Redskins season ends with a 10-19 record.
CLASS 2A AT CARLYLE --- FINAL
BREESE CENTRAL 46, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 30: Breese Central jumped to an early lead after one quarter, and went on to win the Carlyle regional over Southwestern.
The Cougars held a 10-5 lead after one quarter, but the Piasa Birds rallied in the second to take a 16-14 lead at halftime. Central came back to take a 34-25 lead after three quarters, then outscored Southwestern in the fourth 12-3 to take the win and advance to the sectional.
The Cougars are now 22-7 and advance to the Greenville sectional, where they will face the Auburn regional winner Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The Birds end their season 17-11.
CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE --- FINAL
BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 49, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 33: Sophomore forward Adrenna Snipes led Marquette with 16 points, while Jillian Nelson had eight points, Kamryn Fandrey scored five and Rae Ezell four as the Explorers were eliminated by Mater Dei in the Class 2A Gillespie regional final.
The Knights led all the way through, with scores of 12-5, 22-14 and 38-22 after each quarter.
Meredith Innes led Mater Dei with 13 points, Sally Albers added 11 and Shannon Lampe came up with eight points.
The Knights are now 20-8 and move on to the Greenville Sectional, going up against the Carlinville regional winner, either the Cavaliers or Pittsfield, in the first semifinal Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Explorers end their season with a 24-7 record.
REGULAR SEASON
BELLEVILLE WEST 52, COLLINSVILLE 38: Kristyn Mitchell led Collinsville with 20 points, Caite Knutson added eight and Natalie Becker six as the Kahoks lost to West at Vergil Fletcher Gym in the regular season finale for both schools.
The Maroons led all the way, with quarter scores of 13-7, 25-19 and 41-26.
Belleville West ends the regular season at 22-9, while Collinsville closes out with a 15-13 mark.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dupo 52, East Alton-Wood River 47
Staunton 56. Bunker Hill 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A AND 2A
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
SEMIFINALS AT NOKOMIS
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 51, Sandoval 32
Hardin Calhoun 33, Nokomis 29
FINAL AT WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE
Carrollton 39, Concord Triopia 32
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
FINAL AT CARLYLE
Breese Central 46, Piasa Southwestern 30
FINAL AT GILLESPIE
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49, Marquette Catholic 33
REGULAR SEASON
Belleville East 54, Granite City 38
Edwardsville 88, Alton 30
O'Fallon 63, East St. Louis 48
Triad 47, Waterloo 37
Jersey 64, Civic Memorial 63
Belleville West 52, Collinsville 38
HOCKEY
MSCHA PLAYOFFS
FOUNDERS CUP --- SEMIFINALS
BEST-OF-TWO SERIES
GAME TWO
Parkway South 6, Lutheran South 1 (Parkway South wins series 2-0)
Eureka 7, Webster Groves 2 (Eureka wins series 1-0-1)
FOUNDERS CUP FINAL
PARKWAY SOUTH VS. EUREKA, AT QUEENY PARK, MANCHESTER, MO. FEB. 18, 7:30 P.M.
MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
BEST-OF-THREE SERIES
GAME TWO
CLASS 1A
Alton 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 (Alton wins series 2-0)
CLASS 2A
Belleville 4, Columbia 2 (Belleville wins series 2-0)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas Golden Knights 6, St. Louis Blues 5 (OT)
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
SIU-Edwardsville 76. Eastern Illinois 74
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Indiana 59, Illinois 54
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Eastern Illinois 76, SIU-Edwardsville 71 (OT)
