THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

MARISSA METEOR INVITATIONAL

GUTHRIE WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, GRIFFINS, KNIGHTS PLACE TWO IN TOP TEN AS MASCOUTAH WINS TEAM TITLE AT MARISSA-COULTERVILLE: Father McGivney Catholic senior runner Tyler Guthrie won the individual title with a time of 15:40, with both the Griffins and Metro-East Lutheran placing two runners each in the top ten as Mascoutah edged out McGivney for the team crown at the Marissa-Coulterville Meteor Invitational meet Thursday at Marissa.

The Indians won the team title with 46 points, with the Griffins second at 48 points. Waterloo was third with 65 points, the Knights placed fourth with 81 points, and the host Meteors were fifth with 111 points.

Guthrie was the individual winner, with Joe Schwartz of Waterloo second with a time of 16:26, a pair of Mascoutah harriers --- Eriq Chavez and Trystn Hammer --- coming in third and fourth with times of 17:45 and 17:45.1 respectively, the Bulldogs' Morgan Stratton fifth at 17:46, Logan Wyatt of Metro-East sixth with a time of 17:47, McGivney's Brandon Ahring seventh at 17:55, Caydin Wagner of the Meteors eighth at 17:59, the Knights' Elijah Schlessinger ninth with a time of 18:01, and Silas Angel of Mascoutah 10th, coming in at 18:15.

Besides Guthrie and Ahring, Andrew Dupy had a time of 18:20 for the Griffins, while teammate Noah Beltremea was right behind at 18:21, and Evan Rybak was timed at 19:40. Along with Wyatt and Schlessinger, Ethan Ashauer had a time of 19:56, Grayson Wyatt had a personal best time of 20:40, and Jakob Schroeder came in at 20:58.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MARISSA METEOR INVITATIONAL

HATLEY PLACES SECOND, TERHAAR FIFTH AS GRIFFINS COME IN THIRD AT METEOR INVITATIONAL, KNIGHTS FINISH FOURTH: Father McGivney Catholic runners Kaitlyn Hatley finished second and Alyssa Terhaar fifth as the Griffins came in third at the Marissa-Coulterville Meteor Invitational meet, ran Thursday at Marissa High School.

Waterloo was the team champion with 28 points, with Mascoutah coming in second at 49 points, the Griffins placed third with 52 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was fourth at 114 points.

The Bulldogs' Angelynn Kanyuck was the individual winner, coming in at 19:21, while Hatley was second with a time of 20:02. A pair of Waterloo runners --- Danielle Mudd and Ali Kloeppel --- were third and fourth, with respective times of 20:07 and 20:24, Terhaar's fifth place time was 21:20, with Mascoutah's Livia Kinzel coming in sixth at 21:36, her teammate Annabelle Kowalski was seventh at 21:36.1, Olivia Leeman of the Meteors was eighth with a time of 21:38, Emma Rick of the Bulldogs placed ninth with a time of 21:42, and the Indians' Isabella Hart rounded out the top ten at 21:44.

Besides Hatley and Terhaar, Emma Martinez of McGivney had a time of 22:15, while Claire Stanhaus had a time of 23:12. The Knights leading runner was Rhiannon LaZella, who had a time of 23:35, while McKenna Getta came in at 28:21. Samantha Disher was the number three runner in her Metro-East debut, with Sophia Worth and Annie Thoelke the other placing runners for the Knights.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON 182, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 202: Natalie Messinger of the Redbirds was the medalist on the day, shooting a one-over-par 37 for nine holes as the Redbirds won a dual meet over McGivney at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

Riley Kenney had a 47 for Alton, while Olivia Boyd fired a 48, and Lexi Paulin had a 50 on the day. The Griffins were led by Ellie Hyten's 48, while Julia Stobie shot a 49, Paige Yasitis had a 51, and Jillian Matthews carded a 54.

LITCHFIELD 176, ROXANA 198, GREENVILLE 216, HILLSBORO 218: Freshman sensation Reagan Lynn led Roxana with a 44 over nine holes as the Shells came in second in a quadrangular meet with Litchfield, Greenville and Hillsboro that was played in Vandalia.

Sarah Floyd shot a 50 for Roxana on the day, while Mia McCoy and Ava Strohmeier each had a 56, and Grace Brock carded a 60.

The Lady Shells conference record is now 7-4 going in to the conference championship on Monday, September 28th, at Indian Springs GC in Filmore, Il.

The match scores were: Litchfield (179), Roxana(198), Greenville (216), Hillsboro (218), Vandalia (did not finish with a team score).

