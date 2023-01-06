THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 60, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 30

Led again by Sami Oller, McGivney gradually pulled away to gain a road win at Gibault.

The Griffins led all the way, holding advantages of 10-7, 23-14 and 40-25, outscoring the Hawks in the final quarter 20-5.

Oller led McGivney with 12 points, with both Alexis Bond and Mary Harkins scoring nine points each, Emily Johnson and Claire Stanhaus both had six points apiece, Devin Ellis and Sophia Ivnik each scored four points and Sabrina Ivnik, Mia Lieberman, Emma Martinez, Julia Stobie and Jada Zumwalt all scored two points apiece.

The Griffins are now 16-2, while Gibault goes to 11-5.

VALMEYER 64, LEBANON 35

A 39-11 second half broke open a close game as Valmeyer won at home over Lebanon.

The Pirates led after the first quarter 12-10, but the Greyhounds rallied back trail 25-24 at halftime. Valmeyer then broke open the game in the third, leading 51-26, then outscored Lebanon in the final quarter 13-9.

Brooke Miller had a big game for the Pirates with 33 points, while Avery Proffer scored 12 points, Josie Reeve had 11 points, Kadence Seitz hit for four points and both Tessa Knowlton and Lillian Turner scored two points each.

Valmeyer is now 5-9, while the Greyhounds go to 0-6.

CARLINVILLE 44, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 34

Carlinville outscored North Mac in the second half 22-13 to take a South Central Conference win over the Panthers at the Carlinville Big House.

North Mac led after the first quarter 11-10, with the Cavaliers taking a 22-21 lead at halftime, then extended it at three quarter time to 35-27, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth quarter 9-7 to gain the win.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 17 points, while Hannah Gibson came up with 13 points, Jordyn Loveless scored seven points, both Maddie Murphy and Kaitlyn Reels had three points apiece and Braley Wiser hit for a single point.

The Cavies are now 6-10, while North Mac slips to 6-6.

O'FALLON 68, EAST ST. LOUIS 40

O'Fallon jumped to a big halftime lead and went on to a Southwestern Conference win over East Side at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Panthers led from start to finish, with leads of 14-9. 42-21 and 57-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Flyers in the fourth quarter 11-9.

Shakara McCline led East Side with nine points, while Ryale Mosly hit for seven points, J'ashya Brady-Johnson and Camya Pitts each scored six points, Heaven Williams scored five points, Arionna Whitt had four points and LaMyzia Suggs scored three points.

O'Fallon is now 16-3, while the Flyers go to 8-13.

BREESE CENTRAL 75, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 28

Central jumped off to an early lead and never looked back in taking a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over visiting EAWR.

The Cougars led throughout, holding edges of 19-7, 40-13 and 62-22 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Oilers in the fourth quarter 13-6.

Ocean Bland led EAWR with nine points, while Kaylynn Buttry chipped in with eight points, Mackenzie Cox and Milla LeGette each scored four points, Haley Handler had two points and Jordan Ealey scored one point.

The Cougars go to 11-6, while the Oilers are now 5-12.

ROXANA 31, SALEM 29

MASCOUTAH 65, CIVIC MEMORIAL 58

EDWARDSVILLE 51, COLLINSVILLE 30

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 53, CARROLLTON 31

PANA 57, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12

HILSBORO 58, VANDALIA 38

GILLESPIE 43, LITCHFIELD 33

GREENVILLE 41, STAUNTON 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

PAYSON SEYMOUR 70, HARDIN CALHOUN 48

Payson Seymour went out to a first quarter lead and didn't look back in taking a home win over visiting Calhoun.

The Indians led wire-to-wire, holding leads of 19-12, 33-26 and 53-34 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 17-15.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 20 points, while Chase Ralston added 16 points, Chase Caselton had four points, Jack Zipprich hit for three points and Drew Wallendorf, Charlie Kallal and Blake Nolte all scored two points each.

Seymour is now 12-3, while Calhoun goes to 4-11.

BOYS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE WEST 26, ALTON 14

Ben Mitchell was again the leader for Alton with a 629 series, including a high game of 226, as Alton dropped a close decision to West at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Eric Spond threw a 602 set for the Redbirds, with a high game of 210 and David Cantor had a 595 set, coming up with a high game of 226.

In the junior varsity match, Ryan Cook led Alton with a 530 set, including a high game of 209, as the Maroons took a 7-0 win over the Redbirds.

GIRLS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE WEST 32, ALTON 8

Clara Veloff led the way again for Alton with a 524 series, with a high game of an even 200, in the Redbirds lost to West at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Jaelynn Dierking tossed a 388 series for Alton, including a high game of 151 and Rebekah Von Plinsky shot a 374 series, with a high game of 141.

The Redbirds lost their junior varsity match to the Maroons 7-0.

