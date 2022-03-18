THURSDAY ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 11: In a high-scoring affair, Marquette held off Gibault on the road to take the win.

The Explorers scored once in the top of the first, with the Hawks countering with two in the bottom of the inning. Marquette scored twice in the third and once in the fourth, but Gibault scored four times in the home half of the fourth to go ahead 6-5. The Explorers scored four of their own in the top of the fifth, with the Hawks scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth, and Marquette clinched the game with five runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to take the win.

Logan Sternickle had three hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Myles Paniagua had two hits and drove home three runs, Hayden Garner had two hits and two RBIs, Kannon Kamp had two hits and a RBI, Skyler Schuster had a hit and RBI, both Charlie Fahnestock and Owen Williams had a hit each and Will Fahnestock and Caleb Gardner each drove in a run.

Joey Reinkemeier struck out six on the mound for Marquette, while Andrew Roth fanned three.

The Explorers are now 2-1, while the Hawks are 0-2.

GILLESPIE 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Bryce Buhns threw a four-inning no-hitter as Gillespie won over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

The Miners scored in all four innings, hitting the Oilers with two in the first, one in the second, seven in the third and four more in the fourth as the game was called due to the 12-run rule after four innings.

Dillon Gerner struck out five batters while on the mound in two-and-two-thirds innings of work.

Gillespie is now 1-1, while EAWR goes to 1-2.

CARLINVILLE 14, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Carlinville scored five times in the first and third innings, and twice in the second and fourth in going on to an opening day win at home over visiting Calhoun.

Ryenn Hart led the Cavaliers with three hits and five RBIs, while Ayden Tiburzi added on two hits and two RBIs, Henry Kufa, Carson Wiser and Zach Reels each had a hit and two RBIs and Liam Tieman, Kolton Costello and Jake Schwartz each had a hit.

Auggie Squire and Luke Wickenhauser had the only hits for the Warriors, while Jacob Kress struck out two on the mound. Hart fanned eight batters for Carlinville, while Costello struck out three.

The Cavies start off the year 1-0, while Calhoun is 0-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, LITCHFIELD 6: In the South Central Conference opener for both teams, Southwestern came back from both a 5-0 and 6-3 deficit to score six unanswered runs in the final three innings to take the win at Litchfield.

The Purple Panthers scored twice in the first and three times in the second before the Piasa Birds rallied with three in the fourth. LItchfield countered with one in the bottom of the inning before Southwestern scored three in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to take the win.

Hank Bouillon led the way for the Birds with three hits and two RBIs, while Gavin Day had two hits and drove in three runs, Rocky Darr came up with two hits and a RBI, Marcus Payne had two hits, Hunter Newell had a hit and RBI, Colin LeMarr came up with a hit and Quinton Strohbeck also drove in a run.

Strohbeck also struck out three batters in three innings of work on the mound.

Southwestern is now 1-1, while Litchfield opens its season 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 3, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 2: Carlinville trailed at the interval 2-1, but scored twice in the second period to take all three points in their season opener at home.

Annabelle Hulin had a brace (two goals) for the Cavaliers, while Marlee Whitler had a goal and assist and Mia Smith also assisted.

Alexsis Kalaher had four saves in goal to earn the win.

Carlinville starts off its season 1-0-0, while the Panthers are 0-2-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, JERSEY 0: McGivney scored all six of their goals in the opening 40 minutes en route to a win at Bouse Road over Jersey.

Amelia Beltremea and Adelyn Speight had braces (two goals each) for the Griffins, while Mia Range and Siena Strehl also had goals. Elana Rybak had two assists, while Beltremea and Mary Harkins also assisted.

Lauren Lyons had 12 saves in goal for Jersey, while Meredith Schroeder made four saves. Karpenter Farmer had two saves in goal in recording the clean sheet for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 2-0-0, while the Panthers are 0-2-0.

In two other results, Greenville defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-1 and in the Metro Cup showcase at Belleville Althoff Catholic, Mascoutah won over Marquette Catholic 2-1. The result between Metro-East Lutheran and Trenton Wesclin was not available at press time.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 6, CARLINVILLE 1: Calhoun scored the opening six runs of the game to win at Carlinville in the season opener for both teams.

The Warriors scored once in the first, twice in the third added three more in the fourth before the Cavaliers scored their only run in the sixth as Calhoun went on to the win.

Ella Sievers led the Warriors with two hits and three RBIs, while Audrey Gilman had a hit and drove home two runs, Lila Simon had a hit and a RBI and Anna Oswald also collected a hit.

Alexis Norwood had the only hit of the day for Carlinville, while Morgan Broaddus scored the only run.

Kylie Angel struck out seven in the circle for Calhoun, while Gilman fanned three more batters. Kendall Maddox struck out seven for the Cavies, with Catie Sims fanning three more.

The Warriors open the season 1-0, while Carlinville starts out 0-1.

JERSEY 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: A six-run fifth inning helped Jersey go on to a six-inning, 10-run rule win over visiting Southwestern.

The Panthers scored a single run in the first, with the Piasa Birds tying the game with a run in the top of the third, Jersey then scored six in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take the win.

Taylor Stelbrink had three hits and two RBI for the Panthers, while Bria Tuttle had three hits, Kari Krueger had two hits and drove in a run, Caroline Gibson hit a two-run homer for her only hit, Ashlyn Brown had a hit and RBI and Karli Talley had a hit.

Maddy Fenstermaker, Abby Durbin and Sydney Valdes each had two hits for Southwestern, while Abby McDonald, Ashlyn Huber, Maddy Seymour and Ella Kadell all had a hit and Blythe Roloff had the only RBI.

The Panthers are now 2-0, while the Birds go to 1-1.

RED BUD 4, VALMEYER 3 (8 INNINGS): Red Bud rallied in the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings, then won in in the eighth to defeat visiting Valmeyer.

The Pirates scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings to take a 3-0 lead before the Musketeers tied the game with three in the seventh, then pushed across the winning run in the eighth.

Markee Voelker had two hits and a RBI for Valmeyer, with Kylie Eschmann and Brooke Miller also collecting two hits and Mia McSchooler having a hit and RBI.

Miller struck out nine in throwing a complete game for the Pirates.

Red Bud is 1-1, while Valmeyer opens their season 0-1.

GILLESPIE 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Gillespie jumped out to an early lead and held it all the way in a five-inning,10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

The Miners jumped out in front with four runs in the first and one in the second, then scored twice in the third, four more times in the fourth and three in the fifth to seal the win. The Oilers scored single run in the top halves of the third and fourth innings.

Jordan Ealey had two hits for EAWR, while Lily Tretter had a hit and RBI and Maddie Fry had the only other RBI.

Gillespie is now 3-0, while the Oilers fall to 0-3.

COLUMBIA 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Columbia scored a single run in the first, five runs in the third and another run in the sixth to take a home win over CM.

Kelbie Zupan had the only two hits on the day for CM, while Megan Griffith struck out three in the circle and Danika Chester fanned two.

Both teams are now 1-1 for the young season.

In other games played on Thursday, Dupo defeated Bunker Hill 11-1 and O'Fallon won at home over Granite City 13-3. The result between Belleville Althoff Catholic and Triad was not available at press time.

