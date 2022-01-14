THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 32: Marquette parlayed an early first-quarter lead into a win over Althoff at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led all the way through, posting leads of 17-10, 39-16 and 49-25 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Crusaders in the fourth period 13-7.

Hayley Porter led three Marquette players in double figures with 15 points, Chloe White was next with 14 points, Alyssa Powell added 10 points, Abby Williams scored nine points, Jillian Nelson came up with eight points, Kamryn Fandrey had five points and Haley Rodgers scored a single point.

The Explorers are now 13-6, while Althoff goes to 7-17.

COLUMBIA 65, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14: Columbia led from start to finish in taking the win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

The Eagles held leads of 18-6, 35-8 and 57-14 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Oilers 8-0 in the fourth.

Emily Johnson led EAWR with seven points, while Ocean Bland scored four points, Mackenzie Cox hit for two points and Amelia Plumb had a single point.

Columbia is now 11-11, while the Oilers fall to 5-15.

TRIAD 39, WATERLOO 33: In a Mississippi Valley Conference game, Triad held off a Waterloo rally to take the win at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights took a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, then led 25-18 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters, with the Bulldogs outscoring Triad in the fourth 10-6.

Kendall Chigas led the Knights with 11 points, while Avery Bohnenstiehl hit for eight points, Sami Hartoin and Kathryn Weber each had six points, Reagan Chigas had five points and Madelyn Hunt had three points.

Triad is now 13-6, while Waterloo goes to 19-4.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 46, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 29: In the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, Triopia led all the way in taking a win over the host Spartans.

The Trojans lead after the first three quarters 11-7, 27-9 and 40-21, with North Greene outscoring Triopia 8-6 in the final quarter.

Bailey Berry led the Spartans with 18 points, with Carlee Speaker scoring five points, Bella Bushnell hit for four points and Delanie Teno scored two points.

North Greene is now 2-14 on the season.

In the other game played on Thursday night, Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry won over Greenfield Northwestern 47-45.

In other games played on Thursday night, Mascoutah won over Highland 45-29, Collinsville defeated Belleville East 34-24 and it was Freeburg over Roxana 53-35. Father McGivney Catholic at Bunker Hill, Staunton at Piasa Southwestern and East St. Louis at Breese Mater Dei Catholic were all postponed, while results for Maryville Christian at Gillespie and New Athens at Valmeyer were not available at press time.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 69, VALMEYER 52: At the Chester tournament, Lovejoy jumped out to a big first quarter lead and led from start to finish in defeating Valmeyer.

The Wildcats led after the first three quarters 22-7, 41-18 and 59-39, with the Pirates outscoring Lovejoy 13-10 in the final quarter.

Aiden Crossin was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 15 points, while Elijah Miller had 10 points, Jordan McSchooler added seven points, Vince Oggero had six points, Ethan Rowe-Brown scored five points, Jacob Brown and Evan Rowe-Brown each had three points and Landon Roy netted two points.

The Wildcats are now 6-9-1, while the Pirates go to 1-16.

