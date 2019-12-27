MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 34, FREEBURG 31: Owen Williams led Marquette with 10 points, while Jaxson Hendricks scored six points and both Spencer Cox and Brett Terry both had five points in the Explorers win over Freeburg.

The Midgets led after the first quarter 10-7, but Marquette came back to take a 19-17 lead at the half, and extended it to 26-22 after three quarter time.

Brueggemann led Freeburg with 12 points, Ervie scored eight points and Range added seven.

The Explorers are now 8-3, while the Midgets fall to 8-2.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP B

FREEBURG 74, VALMEYER 35: Philip Reinhardt led Valmeyer with nine points, Jacob Rowold had seven points and Conor Greer six as the Pirates dropped their Group B opener to host Freeburg.

The Midgets led all the way through, with leads of 25-11, 48-20 and 72-32 at the end of each quarter.

Jacob Bloemenkamp led Freeburg with 19 points, while Colin Brueggemann, Luke Ervie and Griffin Range all had 13 points.

WATERLOO 70, VALMEYER 54: Riley McCarthy led the Pirates with 11 points, while both Rowold and Reinhardt each had 10 as Valmeyer lost to Waterloo in their second game of the day.

The Bulldogs led from wire-to-wire, enjoying leads of 18-11, 32-20 and 53-40 at the end of each quarter.

Jake Wade led Waterloo with 19 points, while Austin Balabas and Dustin Crawford both had 12 points each, and Ty Lenhardt chipped in with 10.

The Bulldogs are now 3-7, while Valmeyer slips to 6-5.

GROUP A

CIVIC MEMORIAL 45, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 44: Travis Hilligoss led CM with 11 points, with Grant Lane scoring eight points and Nic Vaughn adding six as the Eagles edged Lovejoy in their Group A opener in the Columbia-Freeburg tournament.

CM led the Wildcats after one quarter 14-12, then at halftime 29-22, but Lovejoy rallied in the third to take a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Eagles won the fourth quarter 9-7 to take the narrow win.

Keshawn Kent led the Wildcats with 19 points, with Shantez Holliday scoring eight points and both Davion Hayden and Damion Wiley-Jackson having seven points each.

CM improves to 2-7, while Lovejoy is 7-6 after losing their second game of the day to Columbia 69-67.

BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

NASHVILLE 48, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 45: A.J. Smith led Metro-East with 27 points, while Cam Gusewelle had seven points and Brendan Steinmeyer had four in the Knights' loss to Nashville in their opener in the Mater Dei tournament.

The Hornets led after one quarter 15-4, then 24-16 at halftime, and 36-25 after the third quarter, with Metro-East rallying to outscore Nashville 18-12 in the fourth, but coming up short.

Carson Parker led the Hornets with 22 points, Terry Pelczynski added 13 points, and Tristen Hercules scored seven in the game.

Nashville improved to 9-2 after their win later in the day over Louisville (Ky.) Doss 50-43. The Knights are 3-7 following their loss to Trenton Wesclin in a late game 60-54.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT ---- GROUP STAGE

GREEN GROUP

HARDIN CALHOUN 60, LITCHFIELD 43: Stone Zirkelbach led Calhoun with 18 points, while Corey Nelson had 11 points and Ben Eberlin 10 in the Warriors win in the opener of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors led at the end of the first quarter 12-7, then increased the advantage at halftime 27-20, and 39-31 after the third quarter in going on to the win.

Blaine Stewart led the Purple Panthers with 12 points, Blake McGill scored nine points and John Corso added six.

RED GROUP

GILLESPIE 67, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 62: Carson Reef led EAWR with 20 points, Spencer Slayden had 15 points and Evan Merritt 10 in the Oilers loss to Gillespie in their group stage opener.

The Miners led at the end of each quarter, 23-15 after one, 39-31 at halftime and 51-44 after three quarters.

Frankie Barrett led Gillespie with 19 points, while Anthony Kravanya scored 15 points to go over the 1,000-point mark in his career with the Miners, and Billy Gill added 11.

Gillespie goes to 3-6 on the year, while EAWR is now 4-7.

STAUNTON 39, BUNKER HILL 14: Ethan Booth was the game's high scorer with 23 points, while Brent Kinder had five points and both Frank Goss and Kyle McCalla each had four points in Staunton's win over Bunker Hill

The Bulldogs held the lead throughout, with quarter scores being 13-1, 20-1 and 32-5.

Quinton Perdun led the Minutemen with five points, while Andrew Scroggins had four points and both Devon Ralston and Logan Scroggins scored two points each.

Staunton now stands at 5-4 on the year.

DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC AT PINCKNEYVILLE --- FIRST ROUND

JERSEY 49, CHESTER 45: Matthew Jackson was the leading scorer with 14 points, Tucker Shalley had 12 points, Seth Churchman had 11 points and Alex Strebel scored 10 as the Panthers won their first round game over Chester in the Duster Thomas Classic at Pinckneyville.

The Hornets led after the first quarter 13-8, but the Panthers came back to take a 26-21 halftime lead, only to see it cut to 33-30 after the third quarter, but Jersey outscored Chester 16-15 in the final period to advance.

Deondre Martin led the Hornets with 24 points, Ian Reith had 18 points and Nathan Hefferman added three.

The Panthers improve to 7-3 and will face Mt. Carmel, who defeated Greenville 61-53, in the third quarterfinal Friday evening at 5 p.m.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

MACON MERIDIAN 67, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 31: Justin Wenos led McGivney with six points, while Jacob Huber and Kellen Weir had five points each as the Griffins lost their opening group game to Macon Meridian in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.

Meridian led from start to finish, having leads of 18-8, 44-15 and 57-26 after each quarter.

Riley Day and Jacob Jones both led Meridian with 13 points each, while Graham Meisenhelter had 10.

McGivney falls to 2-6 on the year.

NORMANDY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL --- FIRST ROUND

EAST ST. LOUIS 72, ST. LOUIS BLUE KNIGHTS 28: Macaleab Rich led East Side with 16 points, while Jabril Olivaria scored 11 points and Jashawn Anderson nine in the Flyers opening round win over the Blue Knights, a home school team from St. Louis.

East Side led all the way through, with quarter scores of 30-15, 46-15 and 66-20 during the game.

Patrick Baalman led the Blue Knights with 12 points, while Evan Bland added three.

The Flyers are now 6-4, and take on Memphis University of Memphis, Tenn., who defeated Kansas City Southeast 54-43, in the semifinals on Friday, with the tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE FARM BLOOMINGTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC --- FIRST ROUND

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 26: Tori Standefer led the way for CM with 15 points, Anna Hall added 10 and Kourtland Tyus nine in the Eagles' opening round win over Normal Community West at Bloomington High School.

CM led all the way through, leading at the end of the first quarter 15-4, extending the advantage to 26-6 at halftime and 38-15 after the third quarter.

The Eagles are now 13-0 and play against Chicago Kenwood, who won over Canton 74-43, in the quarterfinals Friday night at Normal Community High, with the tip coming at 8:30 p.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GREEN GROUP

CARLINVILLE 53, STAUNTON 29: Haris Lengendre led Staunton with 12 points, while Katie Masinelli scored eight points and Annalise Best had four in the Bulldogs' loss to the host Cavaliers in the Green Group opener of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Cavvies led 9-4 after one quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 37-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Eryn Seal led Carlinville with 17 points, Corlinne Stewart had 12 points and Haley Wills 10.

The Cavaliers are now 11-2, while the Bulldogs drop to 2-6.

RED GROUP

GILLESPIE 55, BUNKER HILL 13: Brylie Chrisman and Brandie Crader each scored four points, and Alexis Jarman three in Bunker Hill's loss to Gillespie in the Red Group.

The Miners led from start to finish, with leads of 23-0, 35-8 and 49-12 after each quarter.

Mikala Hayes and Keaton Link each had eight points for Gillespie, while McKenzy Mix contributed six points.

The Miners are now 7-2, while the Minutemaids are 0-6.

LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 39, GREENVILLE JV 11: Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 12 points, Anna McKee had 11 points and Madison Webb scored six at the Griffins won over the Greenville junior varsity in the opening game of the Lebanon Christmas Tournament.

The Griffins led all the way through, having leads of 11-3, 31-7 and 39-13 at the quarter breaks.

McGivney is now 11-0, and meets up with Waterloo Gibault Catholic, who won over New Athens 37-35, in Friday's quarterfinal, with a start time of 5 p.m.

