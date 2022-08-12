THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

The season-opening Sports Roundup for the 2022-23 school year features local golfers doing well in the opening tournaments and meets on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

PREP TOUR HIGH SCHOOL SHOWCASE AT THE DEN AT FOX CREEK GOLF CLUB, BLOOMINGTON

LEWIS TIES FOR FOURTH, CROW PLACES SIXTH AS TIGERS FINISH NINTH IN SHOWCASE OPENER: Mason Lewis tied for fourth, while Carter Crow came in a sixth, a stroke behind, as Edwardsville came in ninth in the Prep Tour High School Showcase opening tournament at The Den at Fox Creek course in Bloomington, one of the courses used for the state tournament.

Hinsdale Central were the team champions, shooting a 298, while Lemon was second with a 309, Lockport Township was third at 312, Ottawa was fourth with a 315, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic came in fifth with a 319, in sixth place was Springfield High with a 320, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic and Benton tied for seventh, with both shooting identical scores of 321, the Tigers came in ninth with a 327 and Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic rounded out the top ten with a 331.

Pekin was 11th with a 336, Normal University was 12th, shooting a 339, tying for 13th were Moline and Beecher, both carding a 341, O'Fallon was 15th with a 350 and Wheaton North was 16th, shooting a 354.

Emil Riegger of Hinsdale Central was the individual champions, shooting a three-under-par 69, while Lewis tied for fourth with Cy Norman of Benton, both shooting a 73, while Crow was in a three-way tie for sixth with Nathan Kwiatkowski of Lockport and Peyton Woods of Springfield, all shooting a 74. Bennett Babington fired an 86 for the Tigers, while Kolton Wright had a 94, T.J. Thiems came up with a 95 and Bryce Pryor shot a 97.

GIRLS GOLF

COLLINSVILLE 185, BELLEVILLE EAST 187, ALTON 222: Alton's Addison Kenney was the medallist, shooting a one-over-par 37 for nine holes as Collinsville won a season-opening triangular meet over Belleville East and the host Redbirds.

Samantha Eales was the other leading golfer for Alton, as she shot a 47.

TAYLORVILLE TOURNAMENT AT LAKESHORE GOLF CLUB, TAYLORVILLE

DUCKLES LEADS CAVIES AS CARLINVILLE FINISHES NINTH IN SEASON OPENING TOURNAMENT: Tate Duckles was the leader for Carlinville as the Cavaliers finished ninth in an opening day tournament in Taylorville.

Williamsville won with a team score of 313, a shot ahead of runners-up Mattoon, who shot a 314. Jacksonville was third with a score of 326, in fourth place was Charleston with a 330, Mt. Zion placed fifth with a 334, Effingham was sixth with a 363, Lincoln came in seventh with a 375, in eighth place was Hillsboro at 395, Carlinville came in ninth with a 396 and rounding out the top ten was Danville, who shot a 427. Greenview was 11th at 478 and the host Tornadoes came in 12th with a 577.

Steward Druin of the Green Wave was the individual champions with a one-under-par 71, while Duckles tied for eighth with Quin Saxer of Jacksonville, both shooting an 80. Colin Pope came in with an 86 for the Cavies, while Houston Turley shot an 110 and Aaron Cordani came up with a 120.

