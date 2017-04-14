BASEBALL

JERSEY 6, PITTSFIELD 0: Blake Wittman went 3-for-4 for Jersey Thursday with a double and triple and two RBIs as the Panthers blanked Pittsfield 6-0 on the road Thursday, moving to 6-8 on the year.

Mitch Stockstill was 1-for-3 with a double for JCHS, while Logan Simpson was 1-for-3 with three runs scored and Jacob Brady 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored; Jon Woelful was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored on the day. Dalton Hake went the distance for the win, giving up just three hits and striking out two.

The Panthers host Hardin-Calhoun in a 4:30 p.m. game today at Ken Schell Field.

GRANITE CITY 3, COLLINSVILLE 2: Granite City came back from a 2-0 first-inning deficit and scored three times in the bottom of the fourth, then held off Collinsville to take a 3-2 Southwestern Conference win over the Kahoks at Babe Champion Field Thursday. The Warriors improved to 5-8 overall, 3-2 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 7-9 overall, 1-5 on the league.

Clayton Miller led GCHS with a 2-for-3 day, with Austin Bonvicino going 1-for-2 with a double, Bennett Smallie 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Matt Woods 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored; Freddie Edwards and B.J. Neisporek each had runs scored. Cade Bartling got the win, striking out three. The Warriors host Cahokia at 4 p.m. today, then visit CBC at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, ALTON 1: Belleville West scored twice in the second and sixth innings en route to a 5-1 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Redbird Field Thursday; the Redbirds fell to 10-5 overall, 1-4 in the league, while the Maroons went to 10-6 overall, 5-0 in the SWC, a half-game behind league-leading O'Fallon.

The Maroons' Jack Lanxon held Alton to three hits on the day, a triple from Brandon Droste (1-for-3), a double from Steven Pattan (1-for-2) and a single from Adam Stilts (1-for-2). Droste had a RBI and Pattan a run scored. Stilts took the loss, going the distance and giving up three earned runs on seven hits while fanning three.

Alton hosts McCluer North in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, then visits

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, NORTH GREENE 1 (5 INNINGS): A nine-run first set the tone for Hardin-Calhoun's 14-1, five-inning win over North Greene in White Hall Thursday. The Warriors went to 11-7 on the year, 3-0 in the WIVC.

Ty Bick had the big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, with Connor Gilman going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Chandler Sievers 2-for-2, Brady Baalman 1-for-1 with a RBI and Brandon Baalman 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Drew Baalman went 2.2 innings for Calhoun, giving up just two hits and striking out three; Brady Baalman and Easton Clark also saw time on the mound, striking out one each.

Calhoun hosts Pleasant Hill at 10 a.m. today and travels to Jersey for a 4:30 p.m. game today.

BUNKER HILL 7, STAUNTON 3: Elijah Dannenbrink went 3-for-4 with three runs scored as Bunker Hill defeated Staunton 7-3 on the road Thursday; the Minutemen improved to 5-3 on the year.

Storm Coffman got the win for B-Hill.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, ALTON 1: A three-run third was all Belleville West needed as the Maroons downed Alton 4-1 in a Southwestern Conference game at Belleville Thursday; the Redbirds fell to 9-5 overall, 2-3 in the SWC, while the Maroons went to 6-7 overall, 4-1 in the league.

Tomi Dublo led Alton with 1-for-3 day with a homer, RBI and the Redbirds' only run; Ashlyn Betz and Savannah Fisher had the only other hits of the day for Alton. Abby Scyoc went the distance, taking the loss while allowing no earned runs on three hits and striking out two.

The Redbirds are at Brussels for a Saturday cluster with Jersey, Alton meeting the Raiders at 10 a.m. and the Panthers at noon before hosting Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

EDWARDSVILLE 3, O'FALLON 1: Emma Lewis went 1-for-2 for Edwardsville with two runs scored as the Tigers edged O'Fallon 3-1 in a Southwestern Conference clash in O'Fallon Thursday; EHS went to 11-1 overall, 4-1 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 6-6 overall, 2-2 in the league.

Anna Burke led the Tigers with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, with Maria Smith going 1-for-2 with the other run scored; Taryn Brown had a RBI for EHS. Jordyn Henricks got the win, fanning five while giving up an earned run on four hits.

Rochester comes calling to Edwardsville for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader before the Tigers visit Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Warriors.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 4, NORTH GREENE 0: Grace Baalman had a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a double, homer and two runs scored as Hardin-Calhoun blanked Northe Greene 4-0 Thursday to move to 15-4 on the season.

Baalman gave up three hits and fanned 17 to get the win; Sophie Lorton went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, while Emily Baalman was 2-for-3 on the day. The Warriors visit Alton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Three runs in the top of the fourth was enough for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to take a 6-3 win over Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park Thursday. The Explorers fell to 8-3 on the year.

Meghan Schorman was 2-for-3 for Marquette with a triple and RBI, with Emma Taylor 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Jada Johnson 1-for-4 with a run scored; Kyra Green had the other Explorer hit on the day. Schorman took the loss, tossing all seven innings and fanning eight.

Marquette is at Gillespie for a 2 p.m. game Saturday against the Miners, then visit Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ROXANA 14, GREENVILLE 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Roxana scored five times in the first and fourth innings as the Shells short-gamed Greenville 14-0 in four-and-a-half innings at home Thursday, going to 8-10 on the year.

Abi Stahlhut was 3-for-3 with a double and triple, four RBIs and two runs scored on the day for the Shells; Ashley Betts was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Taylor Nolan 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Shelby Jackson 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored and Abby Palen 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Bailey Moore got the win, giving up two hits and fanning one; Phoebe Booher tossed two innings and struck out two.

Roxana hosts Waterloo Gibault for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader before hosting Hillsboro at 4 p.m. Monday.

JERSEY 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3 (8 INNINGS): A run in the top of the eighth gave Jersey a 4-3, eight-inning win over East Alton-Wood River in Wood River Thursday; the Panthers remained undefeated at 11-0, while the Oilers dropped to 9-5.

Bethany Muenstermann was 3-for-3 for Jersey on the day, with Ashleigh Trochuck 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Peyton Tisdale 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Maggie Collins 1-for-4 with a RBI, Libby Muenstermann 1-for-4 with a triple and Kaylee Griggs 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored. Macy Flanagan was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored for the Oilers, while Carly Campbell was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Morgan Moxey 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Haley Shewmake 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Ashton Tewell threw all eight innings for Jersey, getting the win and fanning seven; Moxey took the loss and went the distance, fanning nine. The Oilers next meet up with Civic Memorial at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the road, then host Granite City at 4 p.m. Wednesday; Jersey faces Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. today at home before meeting Alton at noon Saturday in Brussels.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, CARROLLTON 0: Piasa Southwestern scored two in the third and went on to defeat Carrollton 4-0 in Carrollton Thursday. Piasa improved to 4-8; the Hawks fell to 8-5.

Mayci Wilderman was 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored for Southwestern, with Haley Edwards 3-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI, Molly Novack 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored and Emily Wolf 1-for-4 with a run scored. For the Hawks, Hannah Krumweide was 2-for-4 while Emmie Struble was 2-for-4 with a double.

Abby Stormer got the win, fanning two on the day, while Marley Mullinik took the loss. Carrollton next takes on Greenfield on the road at 4:30 p.m. today, then has a home-and-home Tuesday and Thursday against North Greene, both games at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday’s game is in White Hall. Southwestern is at Mount Olive at 10 a.m. Saturday, then hosts Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

STAUNTON 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Four second-half goals send East Alton-Wood River to a 4-0 loss at the hands of Staunton at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday; the Oilers fell to 1-9 on the year.

Emily Sidwell was in the nets for the Oilers; they next take on Civic Memorial in at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in Bethalto, then visit Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park.

LITCHFIELD 8, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Jade Taylor scored four times and Megan Thornton twice as Litchfield defeated McGivney Catholic 8-1 in Litchfield Thursday; the Griffins fell to 2-8 on the year.

Megan Schilly had the only goal of the match for the Griffins, who next meet up with Springfield Southeast at Breese Mater Dei at 10 a.m. Saturday, then take on Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.

CARLINVILLE 3, ROXANA 2 (SHOOTOUT): Alyssa Autery scored in a sudden-death round of penalty kicks to give Roxana a 3-2 South Central Conference win over Carlinville at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday, taking the Shells to 7-1-0 overall, 3-1-0 in the SCC; the Cavaliers fell to 10-3-1 overall, 3-1-0 in the league.

Emma Lucas and Mackinley Arnett had goals for the Shells in regular time before the sides went through two 10-minute halves of extra time to reach the shootout.

Roxana next meets Mascoutah at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Wood River, then visits McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glen Carbon.

