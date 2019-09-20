THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Jack Stephan had a double brace (four goals), while Aaron Boulch scored a brace (two goals) in Marquette’s win over Metro-East Lutheran.

Luke Atkinson, Dre Davis, Ethan Eddy, Charlie Fahrenstock, Issac Hendrickson, Nick LaFata and Noah McClintock also scored for the Explorers in the match.

Joe Guehlstorf had one save, while Preston Stork had two stops in sharing the clean sheet for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 9-1-4, while the Knights are 1-10-1.

TRIAD 1, WATERLOO 0: Colton Clark’s strike at the hour was the only goal of the match as Triad took the three points on the road in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Sam Ward made eight saves for the Bulldogs, while David DuPont had four stops in recording the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad advances to 10-0-1 on the year, while Waterloo is now 10-3-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Tanner Garner and Nick Lacy had the goals for McGivney as the Griffins got the win on the road at Breese Central.

Jackson Podshadley had three saves in recording another McGivney clean sheet.

The Griffins are now 7-4-1, while the Cougars fall to 2-6-0.

STAUNTON 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Connor Anderson and Brent Kinder each had a brace (two goals) in Staunton’s win at home over Southwestern.

Ian Bridges and Ashton Copeland also scored for the Bulldogs, while Daniel Pratte recorded the clean sheet for Staunton.

The Bulldogs go to 6-6-0, while the Piasa Birds are now 0-3-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 2, URSULINE ACADEMY 1: Mattie Norton’s second half goal was the difference as Edwardsville won on the road at Ursuline Academy in suburban St. Louis.

Quiana Johnson had give the Tigers the lead in the first half, but the Bears equalized. Norton scored with 10:46 left in regulation to give Edwardsville the win.

The Tigers are now 4-2-0, while Ursuline is 3-3-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-24-25, BUNKER HILL 14-26-18: Rachel Heinz had a great match with 20 points and 17 assists, including a pair of aces, as Marquette won in three sets over Bunker Hill.

Peyton Zigrang added four points and six kills, Katie Hartsock had five points and six assists, Claire Spain and Emma Menke five kills, and both Natalie Ellebracht and Kristine Lauritzen had three kills each to help the Explorers to the win.

Marquette is now 12-4, while the Minutemaids are 4-4.

PANA 25-17-25, ROXANA 20-25-22: Visiting Pana came from behind in the deciding third set, coming from 20-16 down to score nine of the set’s final 11 points to pull out the win over Roxana, extending its South Central Conference winning streak to 20 matches in a row.

Makenzie Keller set a new Roxana school record for digs in a match with 28, set in 2001, while Darcey McGuire had six kills, Abbi Zangori had five kills and three blocks, Macie Lucas recorded 15 assists and 11 digs, Cheree Ross had nine assists, and eight points each from Jaycee Trask and Kiley Winfree.

The Panthers improve to 11-5, while the Shells are now 10-6.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Triad 1, Waterloo 0

Father McGivney Catholic 2, Breese Central 0

O’Fallon 2, Alton 0

Marquette Catholic 13, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Staunton 7, Piasa Southwestern 0

Edwardsville 5, Collinsville 0

Civic Memorial 5, Roxana 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 2, Ursuline Academy 1

GIRLS GOLF

Marquette Catholic 173, Carrollton 222

GIRLS TENNIS

Highland 5, Triad 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterloo 25-25, Civic Memorial 11-17

Marquette Catholic 25-24-25, Bunker Hill 14-26-18

Valmeyer 21-25-25, Dupo 25-22-16

Jersey 27-25, Mascoutah 25-18

Pana 25-17-25, Roxana 20-25-22

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Chicago Cubs 4 (10 innings)

