THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 25: Anna Hall was the leading scorer on the night with 16 points, while Kourtland Tyus came up with 15 points, and Clare Christeson had 10 as CM stayed undefeated with a road win at Mater Dei.

The Eagles led all the way in the game, having leads of 22-4, 38-14 and 55-21 at the end of each quarter.

CM is now 9-0, while the Knights go to 5-2.

EDWARDSVILLE 58, BELLEVILLE WEST 28: Sydney Harris led Edwardsville once again with 15 points, including the last nine consecutive in the second quarter, and Kylie Burg scored eight and Ariana Bennett, Katelynn Roberts and Maria Smith all had seven as the Tigers overcame a slow start to defeat Belleville West on the road in a Southwestern Conference game.

Edwardsville scored the first 14 points of the second quarter as a part of a 17-0 run that ultimately decided the game. The Tigers led 10-7 after one quarter, 33-12 at halftime and 47-23 at three quarter time.

Dejah Brown led the Maroons with six points, while Reese Bennett, Shaniah Nunn and Casandra Sams each had five points.

Edwardsville upped their record to 8-0, while West is now 5-3.

EAST ST. LOUIS 56, BELLEVILLE EAST 49: Jamie Russell and Jazzman Westly-Young led East Side with 12 points each, while Jaliah Pelly had 11 points and Shakara McCline added 10 as the Flyers won at Belleville East.

East Side jumped to an early 12-10 lead after the first quarter, held a 29-26 advantage at halftime, and led after three quarters 41-36 in a close game throughout.

The Flyers are now 8-2 on the year, while the Lancers fall to 1-7.

DUPO 33, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 30: Aubrey Robinson was the leading scorer for EAWR with 13 points, Kayla Brantley had five points, and Hannah Allen, Taylor Parmentier and Adrianna Ulrich all had four as the Oilers dropped a very close decision at Dupo.

EAWR led at the end of the first quarter 9-8, at halftime 18-16, and 26-21 at the end of the third, but the Tigers outscored the Oilers 12-4 in the final period to pull out the win.

Octavia Heidelberg led Dupo with 12 points, while Maddie Esmon and Annalese Gill both had eight points.

The Tigers go to 3-5, while the Oilers are now 6-4.

JERSEY 52, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43: Abby Manns led with 13 points, while Clare Breden and Lauren Brown each had 11 as Jersey came from behind to win over Marquette at Havens Gym.

The Explorers led after the first quarter 19-12, but the Panthers came back to cut the lead 27-25 at halftime, then took the lead at 40-37 after the third quarter to go on to the win.

Abby Williams led Marquette with 14 points, while Adrenna Snipes was held to nine points, and Kiley Kirchner had eight.

Jersey improves to 6-2, while Marquette is now 7-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, NOKOMIS 26: Anna McKee led the way for McGivney with 19 points, while Madison Webb scored 10 points and Charlize Luehmann six in the Griffins' South Central Conference win at Nokomis.

Rachel Maller added five for McGivney on the night, and Riley Zumwalt four.

The Griffins stayed undefeated at 8-0, while the Redskins are now 4-6.

PITTSFIELD 41, HARDIN CALHOUN 36: Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 21 points, Ella Sievers had four points, and Hope Wilschetz had three as Pittsfield rallied from a first half deficit to defeat the visiting Warriors.

Calhoun held an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, and also led at the half 21-20. The Saukees took the lead after three quarters 31-29, and went six-of-eight from the line late to close out the win. A Jaelyn Hill three cut the Pittsfield lead to one, but the Warriors couldn't come any closer than that.

Calhoun is now 2-6 on the year, and opens conference play at White Hall North Greene on Monday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH GREENE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BARRY WESTERN 72, BRUSSELS 50: Andrew Robeen led Brussels with 19 points, while Mitchell Willman had 13 points and Joe Vogel had seven in the Raiders' loss to Barry Western.

The Wildcats led all the way, with scores of 16-6, 40-19 and 54-35 at the quarter breaks.

Kyle Colgrove was the game's leading scorer for Western with 26 points, while Joe Depke had 11 points, and Carson Dell, Joel Bryant and Erick Hively all had eight.

The Wildcats improve to 4-4, while Brussels fell to 1-5.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 49, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 27: Ben Nord led Northwestern with seven points, while Dylan Moore added six and Drake Stuart five in the Tigers' loss to Brown County.

The Hornets led throughout the game with 13-6, 22-12 and 33-18 at the end of the first three quarters.

Brown County is now 2-2, while Northwestern goes to 2-1.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 63, PLEASANT HILL 21: Taylor Gaige was the top scorer for the tournament hosts with 12 points, while Keaton Brown scored 11 points and Collin Van Meter added 10 in the Spartans' win over Pleasant Hill.

North Greene led all the way through, having leads of 22-6, 40-13, and 56-19 at the end of each period.

The Spartans are now 2-2 on the year.

BOYS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 34, ALTON 6: Dan Laslie had a series of 649, with a high game of 233, Ben Mitchell had a 235 high game mixed into a 638 set, and Bryce Summers rolled a 634 series, with a high game of 256, in Alton's loss to Belleville East Tuesday at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Clayton Pilger had a 599 set, with a high game of 225, Eric Spond had a two-game series of 399, with a high game of 184, and Blake Markel had one game of 182 for the Redbirds.

In the same meet, the Alton JV lost to the Lancers 7-0, while the girls team also fell to East.

