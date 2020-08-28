THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, WATERLOO 191, JERSEY 194, ROXANA 233: Gracie Piar won medalist honors once again, shooting a 36 at Belk Park Golf Course to help Marquette win a meet against four other schools on Wednesday afternoon.

After Piar, Audrey Cain shot a 40, while Clancy Maag fired a 43, and Lilly Montague shot a 48.

Jersey's top golfer was Bria Tuttle, who had a 41, while Madi Darr shot a 49, Jerra LaPlant fired a 51, and Natalie Weiner had a 53 for the Panthers.

Sarah Floyd led the Shells with a 51, and Lexie Schmidtke of Granite City led the Warriors with a 46.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 188, CIVIC MEMORIAL 193, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 196, FREEBURG 229: McGivney's Ellie Hyten led the way with a medalist-winning 43 to help the Griffins to the win in a quadrangular meet at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton.

Besides Hyten, Paige Yasitis had a 46, Julia Stobie shot a 47, and Grace Stanhaus carded a 52.

Emily DeClue, Sophee Brown and Peyton Mormino all led CM with identical 47s, while Meredith Flack had a 52 for the Eagles.

JERSEY 181, TRIAD 182: Bria Tuttle won the medalist honors with a 40 as Jersey nipped Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville.

Jerra LaPlant fired a 45 for the Panthers in the meet, followed by Madi Darr's 46, Natalie Weiner carding a 50, Breitwesier shooting a 57, and Lindsey Duggan firing a 58.

Anja Mills and Makenna Keith were the leading golfers for the Knights, both having a 45. Paige Hawkes and Emma Hill each shot a 46, Makenna Jensen carded a 47, and Jessica Sager had a 52 for Triad.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY



AD CUP

EAWR WITHDRAWS FROM AD CUP DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS, EAGLES BOYS, SHELLS GIRLS WIN MEETS: The Civic Memorial boys and Roxana girls teams won the AD Cup meets on Wednesday at the Bethalto Sports Complex, but East Alton-Wood River's team withdrew before the races, due to a possible case of the COVID-19 virus in the Oilers' team.

The boys race was won by the Eagles with 22 points, with the Shells having 44, while Roxana won the girls race 20-35.

In the boys race, Roxana's Carlos Ruvacalba won over the three-mile course with a time of 17:27, with CM's Aslan Henderson second at 18:24. The next three finishers for the Eagles were Justice Eldredge third at 18:32, Evan Zobrist fourth at 18:35, and Jackson Coleman fifth at 18:36. Trevor Kroeshel was eighth for CM at 20:07.

The other top finishers for the Shells were Kaleb St. Cyr in sixth at 18:58, Matthew Olbert seventh at 19:13, Issac Fiener 13th at 21:20 and Chris Holbrook 17th at 23:00.

In the girls race, Roxana's top runner, Janelynn Wirth, fell victim to the heat and humidity of the day, and collapsed 200 meters from the finish. Wirth attempted to get up twice, but fell back both times, and was carted off to a medical tent for an ice bath. She was later taken to hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion, and is currently day-to-day.

The Eagles' Hannah Meiser won the race with a time of 21:01, but the next four finishers were all Shells --- Riley Doyle second at 21:12, Zoey Losch third at 21:29, Keiko Palen at 21:43 and Mariah Carlisle at 22:40.

The remainder of the top ten were all CM runners, with Katy Halstead seventh at 22:45, Aubree Wallace eighth at 23:12, Alyssa Mann ninth at 24:35 and Ally Halstead 10th, also at 24:35.

BOYS GOLF

CIVIC MEMORIAL 177, COLLINSVILLE 180, ALTON 188: Nick Williams of Civic Memorial took the medalist honors with a 42 as the Eagles won a triangular meet over Collinsville and Alton Thursday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

The Eagles also had scores of 44 from Zachary Fitzgerald and Sam Buckley, as well as a 47 from Ethan Allison. The Kahoks' top golfers were Ryker Cain and Jack Geiser, who both had a 44, and London Fluss and Leighton Morris, who both shot a 46. Aiden Kesher and Alex Siatos led the Redbirds with a 46, while Charlie Coy had a 47, and Alex Schmieder carded a 49.

OILER GOLFERS SHOOT WELL IN PAIR OF MEETS: The East Alton-Wood River boys golf team shot well in a pair of recent meets.

On Monday in a quadrangular meet at Belk Park Golf Course with Triad, Civic Memorial and Roxana, C.J. Mullaney led the way with a 45, while Carson Reef fired a 50, Lucas Moore carded a 58, and both Tyler Robinson and Dillon Gerner each fired a 62.

On Tuesday at Oak Brook Golf Club, EAWR fired a team score of 195 in a triangular meet against Roxana and Metro-East Lutheran. Reef led the Oilers with a 40, Mullaney shot a 49, Gerner had a 51, and Timmy Melton carded a 55.

GIRLS TENNIS

WATERLOO 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: CM won a pair of singles matches and a doubles match as the Eagles lost in their Mississippi Valley Conference opener against Waterloo.

Kennedy Loewen won her singles match 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 over Rylee Ivers of the Bulldogs, while the Eagles' Brynleigh Mormino defeated Maria Wilson 6-4, 1-6, 10-7. The doubles win came from Jessica Schillinger and Madi Reynold, who won over Wilson and Rory Bradley 6-2, 7-5.

HOCKEY

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE RETURNS TO MVCHA FOR 2020-21 SEASON DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS: The Edwardsville hockey team, citing IHSA restrictions and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association for the 2020-21 season after having played four seasons in the St. Louis-based Mid-States Club Hockey Association.

The Tigers, who went 14-8-2 and won the MSCHA Suburban Division last season, have enjoyed success in the MSCHA, having played in the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup playoffs, the league's top tier, in each of their four years in the league, advancing to the semifinals in their first year before losing to perennial power CBC. Edwardsville was the only Metro-East team in the MSCHA, and played all-St. Louis area schools at the East Alton Ice Arena, and at various arenas in the St. Louis area.

Both the MSCHA and MVCHA are uncertain when play will start, and what kind of guidelines will be in place for play during the upcoming season. If things change, there is the possibility that the Tigers could rejoin the MSCHA in time for their season. Both seasons regularly begin in early November, and end in early- to mid-March with the league finals.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

AD CUP AT BETHALTO SPORTS COMPLEX

Civic Memorial 22, Roxana 44

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

AD CUP AT BETHALTO SPORTS COMPLEX

Roxana 20, Civic Memorial 35

BOYS GOLF

Civic Memorial 177, Collinsville 180, Alton 188

GIRLS GOLF

Marquette Catholic 160, Waterloo 191, Jersey 194, Roxana 233

Father McGivney Catholic 188, Civic Memorial 193, Belleville Althoff Catholic 196, Freeburg 229

Jersey 181, Triad 182

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 6, Collinsville 3

Waterloo 6, Civic Memorial 3

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 9, Highland 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2, St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 (first game, eight innings)

More like this: