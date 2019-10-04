THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, JERSEY 2: Parker Scottberg’s goal in the 79th minute capped a dramatic match where CM rallied from behind twice to take the three points in the opener of the Jersey Tournament.

Andrew Kribs gave the Panthers the lead with a goal after 11 minutes, but the Eagles struck twice in the period, drawing level two minutes later on an Aslan Henderson goal, then Scottberg scored from distance in the 15th minute to give CM a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Jersey then drew level early in the second half from an Ethan Snider goal off a corner, but Scottberg got his brace in the dying minutes to give CM its eighth win in a row.

The Eagles are now 13-5-0, 3-4-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Panthers drop to 12-5-0, 2-3-0 in the league.

CARLINVILLE 2, ROXANA 0: Zaiden Reese and Levi Yudinsky both struck in the second half to give Carlinville the three points at home over Roxana in a South Central Conference match.

Ted Webb made two saves for the Shells, while Brock Goodman recorded the clean sheet for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville goes to 4-10-2 overall, 2-3-1 in the league, while Roxana drops to 4-9-1, 1-3-1 in the SCC.

BOB GUELKER ST. LOUIS CYC TOURNAMENT AT WORLDWIDE TECHNOLOGY SOCCER PARK, FENTON, MO.

GROUP STAGE

CLAYTON 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: In the final match of the group stage at Soccer Park, a first-half brace (two goals) from Dillon Flynn, in the 10th and 27th minutes, were all Clayton needed to gain the win over Marquette.

Adam Schmidt made nine saves in getting the clean sheet for the Greyhounds.

Clayton is now 11-0-1 on the season, while the Explorers drop to 12-3-5.

GIRLS GOLF

GARY BAIR INVITATIONAL AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB

JOHNSON, LEWIS FINISH IN TOP TEN AS TIGERS TAKE THIRD IN GARY BAIR INVITATIONAL: Edwardsville golfer Nicole Johnson finished in a three-way tie for third, while Riley Lewis finished sixth as the Tigers came in third in the Gary Bair invitational tournament Thursday afternoon at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

O’Fallon won the team title with a score of 309, with Metropolis Massac County coming in second, shooting a 324. Edwardsville was third with a 327, Marion came in fourth with a 348, Collinsville was fifth at 357, Belleville East was sixth with a 366, Columbia finished seventh at 370, Alton was eighth with a score of 374, followed by Nashville in ninth at 383, and Triad in 10th at 389.

Highland came in 11th with a score of 398, Granite City was 12th at 421, Freeburg was 13th with a 442, and Belleville Althoff Catholic came in 14th with a score of 464.

The individual winner was Massac County’s Maddie Coakley, who shot a one-over-par 72 to win the event, with O’Fallon’s Briana McMinn second with a score of 73. Johnson tied with O’Fallon’s Reagan Martin and Dylan Kirchoff with identical scores of 77, Lewis came in sixth, carding a 78, Destiny Johnson of Collinsville was seventh with a 79, Sarah Capel of Marion and Lily Conkle of Massac County tied for eighth with scores of 80, and McKinnley Korte of Massac County was 10th at 81.

Outside of both Johnson and Lewis, both Grace Daech and Riley Burns each shot an 86, and Bailey Vorachek had a 100. Besides Destiny Johnson, the Kahoks were led by Maya Clark, who shot a 90, Ricki Merlak had a 93, Abby Fister shot 95, Hope Ortiz had a 106, and Bella Marsala shot a 112.

Natalie Messinger was Alton’s leading golfer with an 88, followed by Riley Kenney with an 89, Josie Giertz shot a 92, Olivia Boyd had a 105, and Tori Keller shot a 108. Triad was led by Jessica Sager’s 92, with Anja Mills shooting a 94, Amyri Davis had a 99, Paige Hawkes and Ella Moore each shot a 104, while Grace Beyersdorfer had a 105.

Granite’s best golfer on the day was Aleah Crenshaw, with a 102, with Illaina Novacich shooting a 104, Caroline Reynolds had a 106, both Mackenzie Torres and Lexi Schmidtke each had a 109, and Layla Reynolds shot 123.

Roxana also played in the tournament but didn’t have a team score. The Shells were led by Sarah Floyd with a 101, with Mia McCoy shooting a 108, and Halee Peterokovich carded a 112.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, BRUSSELS 7-6: Ellie Jacobs served up 14 points and an ace, while Katie Hartsock had nine points, four aces, and four assists, and Rae Ezell had six kills as Marquette won on the road at Brussels.

Natalie Ellebracht had three kills and two blocks, Rachel Heinz had three points, an ace and four assists, Nova Silliman eight points, and Josey Wahl had five points and two aces for the Explorers on the evening.

Marquette is now 16-5, while the Raiders fall to 1-7-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22-21: Phoebe Russell led Metro-East with 13 points, two aces and eight kills, while Morgan Ashauer had three points and 12 assists, and Sophia Bold had two points and 16 assists in the Knights’ win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Anne Kienle had seven points, seven kills and two blocks, Chloe Langerdorf served up 11 points and an assist, Marissa Lowe had five kills and two blocks, and Caitlin Reynolds came up with six kills and three blocks for Metro-East.

The Knights are now 5-18, while the Oilers drop to 5-10.

CENTRALIA 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10-12: Ally Phillips had four assists, Madison Webb three kills, Mariah Starnes four digs, and Macy Hoppes had eight digs as McGivney lost at home to Centralia.

The Orphans are now 15-4, while the Griffins go to 15-10.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY UTZ POTATO CHIPS

GAME ONE – BEST-OF-FIVE

LOUIS 7, ATLANTA 6 (CARDINALS LEAD 1-0): The St. Louis Cardinals scored six times in the final two innings, including RBI doubles by Marcel Ozuna and Kolten Wong, to rally from 3-1 down to defeat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in Game One of the National League Division Series Thursday evening at SunTrust Park in Marietta, Ga., in suburban Atlanta.

The Braves drew first blood in the opening inning, when with two men on, Josh Donaldson reached on Wong’s throwing error, allowing Ozzie Albies to score and Freddie Freeman to reach second to give Atlanta the lead. It stayed that way until the top of the fifth, when a Dexter Fowler ground out to second scored Harrison Bader with the tying run to make it 1-1.

The Braves took the lead back in the home half of the sixth, when the Cardinal defense again betrayed them. Dansby Swanson’s RBI infield single off of Tommy Edman scored Josh Donaldson, and when Paul DeJong threw the ball away, it allowed Nick Markakis to score, giving Atlanta a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth, Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run to the left field seats to cut the lead to 3-2, and give the Cardinals new hope. It paid off later in the inning, when Matt Carpenter’s fly ball to left landed fair, scoring DeJong, but Wong was thrown out at the plate, keeping it tied 3-3.

St. Louis struck for four runs in the top of the ninth, starting with Ozuna’s bases-loaded double down the left-field line to score Fowler and Tommy Edman, sending Goldschmidt to third. Wong then delivered a double down the right-field line to score Goldschmidt and Ozuna, making it 7-3.

With Carlos Martinez on the mound to try end the game, things got dicey for the Cardinals, starting with a one-out two-run homer to center by Ronald Acuna, Jr., scoring Billy Hamilton ahead of him. One out later, Freeman hit a ball over the boards in the center to cut the St. Louis lead to 7-6. A great fielding play by Goldschmidt at first got Donaldson, and Markakis was called out on strikes to end the game, giving the Cardinals the lead in the series.

Miles Mikolas started for St. Louis, and pitched five innings, giving up a run and three hits while fanning two, but Martinez was credited with the win, striking out two in an inning-and-a-third. Mark Melancon took the loss for Atlanta.

Game two of the series is set for Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., St. Louis time, with Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals’ best pitcher as of late, on the mound. Game three is set for Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium at 3:10 p.m.

