CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 0: At the Bethalto Soccer Complex, Nic Vaughn’s brace (two goals) were all that CM needed to get the Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland.

Zach Tincher had four saves in recording the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM is now 3-2-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-2-0.

STAUNTON 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: At the tournament in Carlinville, Collin Jose scored the only goal of the match for Metro-East in their loss to Staunton.

Connor Anderson had a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs, while Drake Rantanen and Matthew Sievers also scored for Staunton. Daniel Pratte recorded two saves for the Bulldogs.

Staunton is now 1-6-0, while the Knights are 0-4-1.

TRIAD 3, GRANITE CITY 1: At Gene Baker Field, Ty Presley scored in the 64th minute, and Travis Speer added an insurance goal in the 70th as Triad took all three points over Granite.

Steven Vaughn had given the Warriors the lead in the 17th minute, but Roger Weber equalized for the Knights after 36 minutes.

David DuPont had three saves in goal for Triad.

The Knights are now 5-0-1, while Granite is 0-3-1.

BOYS GOLF

MASCOUTAH 163, JERSEY 178, CIVIC MEMORIAL 205: In a Mississippi Valley Conference triangular meet at Westlake Country Club, Colin Waltsgott shot a three-over-par 38 for nine holes for the medalist honors as Mascoutah won over Jersey and CM.

Brayden Knoebel had a 41 for the Indians, while three other golfers – Andrew Brady, Brendan Brock and Ben Campbell – all shot 42.

Clark Norris of the Panthers tied with Knoebel with a 41, while Davis Hamm shot a 45 and Luke Benware had a 50.

Nick Williams was the Eagles’ top golfer with a 46, while Sam Buckley shot a 48 and Jake Cheatham had a 52.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 206, JERSEY 211, FREEBURG 213: Chloe Janssen of Freeburg took medalist honors with a nine-over-par 45 for nine holes as Triad won a triangular meet with Jersey and the Midgets on Thursday.

Jessica Sager was the Knights’ top golfer with a 48, while Anaya Mills shot a 50 and Ella Moore and Amryi Davis each had a 54.

The Panthers were led by Hailey Tonsor’s 49, while Jerra LaPlant shot a 52 and Bria Tuttle had a 53.

Morgan Gauch tied with Moore and Davis with a 54 for Freeburg, while Martha Lehman shot a 56.

BELLEVILLE EAST 179, COLLINSVILLE 183, ALTON 195: In a Southwestern Conference triangular meet, medalist honors went to East’s Hannah Davis, who shot a four-over-par 40 over nine holes to help lead the Lancers to the win.

Sydney Nelson shot a 45, while Brooke Haas had a 46 for East.

The Kahoks were led by Ricki Merlak and Destiny Johnson, who each shot a 44, while Maya Clark had a 47.

Natalie Messinger was the Redbirds’ top golfer with a 43, while Riley Kenney shot a 49, and Josie Giertz had a 51.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GREENVILLE 25-23-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-25-14: Delaney Cain led Marquette with 10 points and three assists in the Explorers’ three set loss to Greenville.

Rachel Heinz had seven points, two aces, four kills and six assists for Marquette, while Natalie Ellebracht had four points, three aces and five kills, Abby Williams and Peyton Zigrang had three kills apiece, and Kristine Lauritzen, Emma Menke and Grace Nicholson had two kills each. Katie Hartsock also had six assists.

The Comets are now 2-0, while Marquette drops to 5-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27-25, MCCLUER NORTH 25-23: Allyson Philllips had 10 points and 11 assists, while Madison Webb had seven points and six kills as McGivney won at McCluer North in Florissant, Mo.

Mariah Starnes added three points and six kills, Anna McKee had four kills and Charlize Luehmann had two kills for the Griffins, while Macy Hoppes had three points.

McGivney is now 6-2, while the Stars are 1-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton 3, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Civic Memorial 2, Highland 0

Marquette Catholic 4, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Edwardsville 3, Belleville East 0

Triad 3, Granite City 1

Hillsboro 2, East Alton-Wood River 0

O’Fallon 3, Collinsville 1

Belleville West 2, Alton 1 (after extra time)

Jersey 6, Springfield Lutheran 0

BOYS GOLF

Mascoutah 163, Jersey 178, Civic Memorial 205

GIRLS GOLF

Triad 206, Jersey 211, Freeburg 213

Belleville East 179, Collinsville 183, Alton 195

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East St. Louis 25-18-17, Pinckneyville 24-21-16

Greenville 25-23-25, Marquette Catholic 18-25-14

Father McGivney Catholic 27-25, McCluer North 25-23

Carlinville 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 22-13

Columbia 25-25, Civic Memorial 16-18

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 10, San Francisco Giants 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK ONE

Green Bay Packers 10, Chicago Bears 3

