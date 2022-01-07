THURSDAY, JANUARY 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, MASCOUTAH 54: Civic Memorial overcame a first-quarter deficit to come back and defeat Mascoutah in another MVC game at the Indians' gym.

Mascoutah led after the first quarter 14-10, but the Eagles came back to take a 31-26 lead at the half, then led 48-40 after the third quarter, with the Indians outscoring CM in the final period 14-13.

Aubree Wallace had a big game for the Eagles with 30 points, with Kelbie Zupan adding 18 points, Hannah Meiser added seven points, Avari Combes and Emily Williams each scored two points and both Meredith Brueckner and Maya Tuckson each had a single point.

CM is now 15-2, while Mascoutah goes to 9-10.

BUNKER HILL 43, MT. OLIVE 39: In only one of two boys games scheduled for Thursday night, Bunker Hill rallied from a first-quarter deficit to top Mt. Olive at Hlfaka Hall

The Wildcats took a 13-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Minutemen came back to tie the game at halftime 19-19, went ahead after the third quarter 30-29 and outscored Mt. Olive in the final period 13-10 to gain the win.

No individual point totals for either team were available at press time.

Bunker Hill is now 6-10 on the year, while the Wildcats drop to 6-6.

In another game played Thursday, Roxana was at Dupo, but the result was unavailable at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 41, BUNKER HILL 9: Carlinville had an early lead and gradually pulled away from Bunker Hill at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led all the way, with scores of 6-4, 14-6 and 30-9 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Minutemaids 11-0 in the final period.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with eight points, while both Hannah Gibson and Braley Wiser scored seven points each, Jordyn Loveless and Isabella Tiburzi each scored six points apiece, Lillie Reels hit for five points and Sophia Campbell scored two points.

Tatum Brooks led Bunker Hill with five points, with Abby Collins and Miah Henfling both scored two points each.

The Cavvies are now 8-8. while the Minutemaids go to 1-3.

WATERLOO 48, HIGHLAND 29: Waterloo jumped to an early lead and held it all the way to defeat Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Waterloo's gym.

Waterloo held leads of 12-8, 22-14 and 32-23 after the opening three quarters, outscoring Highland 16-6 in the final quarter.

Emma Warner and Grace Wilke both led Highland with eight points each, while Addison Crask hit for seven points and Abby Huelsmann netted six points.

Waterloo is now 19-3, while Highland slips to 5-15.

In another game on Thursday, Salem defeated Roxana 53-31, while scores for Metro-East Lutheran at Maryville Christian, Valmeyer at Lebanon and Staunton at Hillsboro weren't available at press time.

MSCHA HOCKEY

ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 5, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Cade Eckert scored twice for Rockwood Marquette, while Luke Chase scored a shorthanded goal as the Mustangs won over Edwardsville in an MSCHA Municipal Division game at East Alton Ice Arena.

Eckert also had two assists on the night and Chase also assisted, and Ty Shultz and Thomas Vodnansky also scored for Marquette.

The Mustangs outshot the Tigers 28-13, with Kai Vetter making 13 saves in goal for Edwardsville.

Marquette is now 5-8-2 on the year, while the Tigers fall to 1-13-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

