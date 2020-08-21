THURSDAY, AUGUST 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Grace Carter and Amelia Redman teamed up to win their doubles match, then both won their singles matches as the Redbirds opened the 2020 season with a win over EAWR at the Alton High tennis courts.

In the doubles, Allen and Denton of the Oilers won over Anna Brady and Chloe Plough 8-3 in the first of the one-set matches played in both singles and doubles, while in the second flight, Devora Newquist and Grace Goodman won over Olinghouse and Martin 8-3, and in the third flight, it was Carter and Redman winning over Denton and Melton 8-3.

In the singles matches, Allen of EAWR won over Brady 8-0, while Denton defeated Goodman 8-3. Olinghouse won over Newquist 8-5, but then, the Redbirds won the final three singles matches to take the meet. Carter defeated the Oilers' Withers 8-3, Redman took the measure of Martin 8-3, and Kareena Hunter defeated Melton 8-3 to win the meet for Alton.

The Redbirds are 1-0 in dual meets, while the Oilers are 0-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

SMALL SCHOOLS

Marquette Catholic --- 326

Father McGivney Catholic --- 340

Civic Memorial --- 370

East Alton-Wood River --- 377

Roxana --- 379

Metro-East Lutheran --- 446

LARGE SCHOOLS

Highland --- 299

Granite City --- 331

Edwardsville --- 340

Triad --- 341

Collinsville --- 370

Alton --- 391

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Cincinnati Reds 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 0 (NYI win 4-1)

