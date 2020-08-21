Thursday Sports Roundup: Alton Tops East Alton-Wood River In Girls Tennis Match, Cards Win 5-4 Over Reds
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS TENNIS
ALTON 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Grace Carter and Amelia Redman teamed up to win their doubles match, then both won their singles matches as the Redbirds opened the 2020 season with a win over EAWR at the Alton High tennis courts.
In the doubles, Allen and Denton of the Oilers won over Anna Brady and Chloe Plough 8-3 in the first of the one-set matches played in both singles and doubles, while in the second flight, Devora Newquist and Grace Goodman won over Olinghouse and Martin 8-3, and in the third flight, it was Carter and Redman winning over Denton and Melton 8-3.
In the singles matches, Allen of EAWR won over Brady 8-0, while Denton defeated Goodman 8-3. Olinghouse won over Newquist 8-5, but then, the Redbirds won the final three singles matches to take the meet. Carter defeated the Oilers' Withers 8-3, Redman took the measure of Martin 8-3, and Kareena Hunter defeated Melton 8-3 to win the meet for Alton.
The Redbirds are 1-0 in dual meets, while the Oilers are 0-1.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS GOLF
MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
SMALL SCHOOLS
Marquette Catholic --- 326
Father McGivney Catholic --- 340
Civic Memorial --- 370
East Alton-Wood River --- 377
Roxana --- 379
Metro-East Lutheran --- 446
LARGE SCHOOLS
Highland --- 299
Granite City --- 331
Edwardsville --- 340
Triad --- 341
Collinsville --- 370
Alton --- 391
GIRLS TENNIS
Alton 5, East Alton-Wood River 4
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
THURSDAY'S RESULT
St. Louis Cardinals 5, Cincinnati Reds 4
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 0 (NYI win 4-1)
