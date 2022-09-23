THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

LITCHFIELD 153, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 155, JERSEY 189, ROXANA 220: Litchfield's Tug Schwab was the medalist on the day with a two-under-par 34 over nine holes to help Litchfield win a meet with Marquette, Jersey, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

Aiden O'Keefe was the leader for the Explorers with a 35, while Will Schwartz had a 38, Carson Jones shot a 40, both Mike Wilson and Matthew Kane each had a 42 and Sean Williams fired a 43.

Bryce Becker led the Panthers with a 44, with Ethan Gulander shooting a 45, Logan Huitt had a 47, Adam Deist shot a 48, Adam Coffman came up with a 50 and Vogel carded a 67.

Nick Cotter fired a 48 to lead the Shells, while Connor Anderson had a 53, Troy Holbrook fired a 54, Bartony had a 65.

Tim Melton led the Oilers with a 46, while both Matt Bruce and Camden Siebert each shot a 50.

BOYS SOCCER

BREESE CENTRAL 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Devon Green converted a spot kick in the opening three minutes, but after that, it was all Central as the Cougars won at Wood River Soccer Park.

Central is now 4-8-0, while the Oilers slip to 3-10-0.

TRENTON WESCLIN 11, VALMEYER 2: Vincent Oggero came up with a brace (two goals), but Wesclin had the better of the play in their win at Valmeyer's park.

Elijah Miller assisted on one the Pirates goals, while Jake Coats had seven saves in goal.

The Warriors are now 9-4-1, while Valmeyer goes to 2-6-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, WATERLOO 0: Ben Werts and Braden Zyung both struck in the second half as CM took the Mississippi Valley Conference three points over Waterloo at Hauser Field.

Bryce Davis and Camden Neal had the assists, while Ryan Hailey had three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM is now 13-3-0, while the Bulldogs are 5-8-1.

STAUNTON 1, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0: Ethan Sharp's first half goal was the only one of the match as Staunton used a stout defense to hold off North Mac on the road.

Grant Neuhaus had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet over the Panthers.

The Bulldogs are now 6-8-1 on the year.

TRIAD 4, HIGHLAND 0: Jake Stewart's brace (two goals), along with goals from Tobey Suter and Gibson Hunt gave Triad the three points at Highland in the latest playing of the Mississippi Valley Derby.

Charlie Gentemann and Hunt also assisted, with Max Rader making four saves to record the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 11-2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 2-9-2.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 7, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF GREATER ST. LOUIS 1: Cameron Golike and Alex Cowan each had a brace (two goals each), while Ryan Battles, Drew Gaworski and Peyton Wright also found the back of the net as MVCS took the three points at home over Christian Academy.

Golike also had two assists for the Warriors, while Gaworski and Caden Snyder also assisted.

MVCS is now 2-3-2 on the season and hosts Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo. Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

In other games on the Thursday schedule, Mascoutah won at home over Jersey 9-0 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Granite City 1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 14-21: Marquette took a two-set win over McGivney in a Gateway Metro Conference match-up at Marquette Family Arena.

Abby Taylor had 11 assists, eight points and three aces, Arista Bunn came up with eight assists, six points and two aces, Makaila Irby served up 14 points, an ace and five digs, Ryan O'Leary had seven digs, Kylie Murray had six kills and six blocks and Kendall Meisenheimer had four kills and five blocks.

Both the Griffins and Explorers go to 10-6 on the season.

In matches played on Thursday, Piasa Southwestern won at Gillespie 25-20, 25-14, Staunton won over Vandalia 25-15, 25-12, O'Fallon won at Alton 25-13, 25-15, Mascoutah defeated Civic Memorial 25-8, 25-11, Greenville won over Carlinville 25-23, 25-22 and Belleville East defeated Collinsville 25-23, 25-18.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

