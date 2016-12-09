GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 49, ALTON 36: University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore had 20 points as Granite City defeated Alton 49-36 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game at Alton Thursday night.

The Warriors went to 2-1 overall, 1-1 in the SWC; the Redbirds fell to 1-7 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Alton held a 19-16 lead at the half, but the Warriors took the lead at 30-27 at three-quarter time and pulled away in the final quarter to run out winners.

Donyal Garrett had 12 points for GCHS, with Haley Crider adding six; Alton was led by Allurah Bowens' nine points and Kenya Burnett's seven.

The Redbirds travel to Collinsville for a Dec. 15 game at Fletcher Gym; Granite goes to O'Fallon Monday and Edwardsville Dec. 15.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 44, WATERLOO GIBAULT 33: Sami Kasting's 16 points helped Metro East Lutheran to a 44-33 win over Waterloo Gibault at MEL's Hooks Gym Thursday night.

The Knights went to 4-5 on the year.

MEL rallied from 21-17 down at the long break to take a 29-26 lead at three-quarter time and ran out winners.

Ellen Schulte added 10 points for the Knights, with Ashlee Robinson scoring eight; the Knights are at Marissa for a Wednesday night matchup.

JERSEY 49, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 36: A 19-point final term was the difference for Jersey as the Panthers defeated Marquette Catholic 49-36 in Alton Thursday night.

The Panthers went to 5-3 on the year, while the Explorers dropped to 4-6.

Mackenzie Thurston had 18 points for JCHS, with Ashleigh Trochuck adding eight and Bethany Muenstermann seven. The Explorers were led by Taylor Aguirre's 11 points, with Lila Snider also scoring 11 and Kelsey Blasingim eight.

MCHS takes on Red Bud in a first-round Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic game Monday night.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, BREESE MATER DEI 39: Civic Memorial stormed out to a 25-12 quarter-time lead, then broke open the game with a 33-point second half at the Eagles upended Breese Mater Dei 66-39 at home Thursday night.

The Eagles remained unbeaten at 8-0, while the Knights fell to 4-2.

Kaylee Eaton had 20 points for CM, one of four Eagles in double figures; Allie Troeckler had 18 points and Alria and Kourtland Tyus each had 13 points. Mater Dei was led by Kierra Winkeler's 12 points, with Myah Beckman adding eight.

The Eagles host Taylorville in a Saturday afternoon contest.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40, DUPO 22: Carly Campbell had 14 points as East Alton-Wood River bounced back from a Wednesday loss to Mount Olive with a 40-22 win at Wood River's Memorial Gym Thursday.

The win put the Oilers at 2-6 on the year.

Sydney Slayden and Kate Baskin each had five points for the Oilers, who meet Columbia in the opening round of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic Tuesday.

BRUSSELS 54, BUNKER HILL 30: Baylee Kiel scored 26 points to pace Brussels to a 54-30 win over Bunker Hill at Hlafka Hall Thursday night.

The Raiders held a four-point halftime lead on the Minutemaids and pulled away in the second half to run out winners on the night.

Mallory Schwegel and Ashley Dey each had seven points for Bunker Hill.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 65, PITTSFIELD 39: Grace Baalman's 20 points helped pace Hardin-Calhoun to a 65-39 win over Pittsfield Thursday night.

The 6-1 Warriors had 19 points from Junie Zirkelbach and 13 from Jordan Holland to run out winners.

CARROLLTON 79, JACKSONVILLE ISD 18: Emily Struble had 12 points Hannah Krumweide 11 as Carrollton upended Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 79-16 Thursday night.

Carly Pyatt added 10 points for the Hawks.

LITCHFIELD 39, ROXANA 31: Emma Lucas and Hannah Rexford each led Roxana with nine points as the Shells dropped a 39-31 South Central Conference road decision to Litchfield Thursday night.

Roxana fell to 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the SCC; the Purple Panthers went to 8-1 overall, 3-0 in the league. A 12-4 third term was the difference in the contest.

Abby Palen added eight ponts for the Shells.

RHS hosts Carlinville Monday night.

NOKOMIS 76, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: Macy Hoppes had nine points as McGivney Catholic dropped a 76-35 decision to Nokomis Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BROWN COUNTY 53, HARDIN-CALHOUN 46: Brown County outscored Hardi-Calhoun 19-10 in the final quarter to take a 53-46 win in the North Greene Spartan Classic tournament Thursday night in White Hall.

The 1-2 Warriors will meet the host Spartans for third place this evening.

Easton Clark led Calhoun with 20 points, with Jared Brackett adding 12 and Gunner Armbruster eight. Drake led Brown County with 12 ponts.

BRUSSELS SPLITS IN WHITE HALL: Cody LaMarsh had 16 points for Brussels as Griggsville-Perry defeated the Raiders 61-50 in a consolation-bracket semifinal match of the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Tuesday.

The Raiders defeated McGivney Catholic 33-22 in a Wednesday match; Brussels will meet Greenfield Northwestern in the seventh-place contest Friday.

Against the Tornadoes, Austin Spears had 14 points and Darren Klass 13. Against the Griffins, Keaton Rose led with 11 points, with LaMarsh adding nine and Brady Ellis seven.

The Raiders enter the seventh-place game at 2-4 on the year.

WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY DEFEATS ALTON, CM; REDBIRDS DEFEAT EAGLES: Granite City scored wins over Alton and Civic Memorial in a wrestling triangular at Granite City's Memorial Gym Annex Thursday night.

Prior to the meet, area wrestling icon William “Red” Schmitt was remembered in a ceremony; Schmitt died in August. He coached the Warriors for 35 years and wrestled for Alton in the late 1930s.

The Warriors defeated the Redbirds 42-22 and the Eagles 69-9, while the Redbirds scored a 66-9 win over CM.

Granite went to 5-4 overall on the year, 2-1 in the Southwestern Conference; the Redbirds went to 4-3 overall, 1-1 in the SWC, while the Eagles fell to 3-2.

EDWARDSVILLE 51, BELLEVILLE WEST 23: Edwardsville won nine of 14 bouts in a 51-23 Southwestern Conference win at Belleville West Thursday night.

Tiger winners included Eric Epenesa, Luke Odom, Ben Lunn, Noah Surtin, Connor Mikulait, Josh Anderson, Norman Harris, Baylor Montgomery and Rafael Roman.

The Tigers went to 11-2 overall, 2-0 in the SWC; the Maroons fell to 3-6 overall, 1-1 in the league.

EHS travels to Minooka for the Minooka Duals Saturday morning; competition begins at 9 a.m.

CARLINVILLE 45, ROXANA 36: Roxana took wins in six of their bouts as the Shells dropped a 45-36 decision to Carlinville on the road Thursday.

Shell winners on the night included Alex Maguire, Blake Harkey, Brett Nyswonger, Riley Bauer, Jordan Kazmrek and Cody Cherry.

MVCHA HOCKEY

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 3, ALTON 1: Caleb Currie turned back 48 shots but Freeburg/Waterloo scored a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win over Alton at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night.

The loss dropped the Redbirds to 2-6-2 (six points) on the season; the Midgets went to 8-1-1 (17 points).

Bryce Simon had the Redbirds' only goal; Nicholas Mumford scored twice for Freeburg, with Parker McDonald getting the other goal.

Alton meets Highland at 8:45 p.m. Monday and Granite City at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 15 at EAIA.

GRANITE CITY 7, HIGHLAND 7 (TIE): Granite City and Highland battled to a 7-7 draw in a MVCHA game at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday.

The draw left the Warriors at 4-5-1 (nine points) and the Bulldogs at 1-7-2 (four points) on the year.

Riley Brown and Brendan Colvin each had two goals for the Warriors, with Isiah Hensley, Alec Marshall and Cameron Rubenacker also scoring for GCHS. Grant Jackson had 32 saves for the Warriors.

Granite takes on Alton at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 15 at EAIA.

