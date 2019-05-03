Thursday Roundup: Edwardsville, McGivney Soccer Girls Win, Many Other Sports Activities Rained Out
THURSDAY, MAY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS SOCCER
EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Zoe Ahlers and Sydney Lane scored in each half as Edwardsville got the three points on the road at West.
Rachel Hensley had 11 saves in getting a key Southwestern Conference win for the Tigers.
Edwardsville is now 10-7-0, while the Maroons fall to 5-15-2.
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Macy Hoppes had a hat trick, while Lauren Meyer, Megan Smith, Jayde Speight, Kendyl Speight and Bailey Washam all found the back of the net as McGivney took the three points over visiting Metro-East.
Katelyn Walker had no saves in getting the win for the Griffins over the Knights.
McGivney is now 8-9-3 on the season.
MORE RAINY WEATHER CAUSES POSTPONEMENTS OF GAMES ACROSS THE REGION
The rainy weather that has been affecting the entire St. Louis area again caused postponements of most of the RiverBender/EdGlenToday high school sporting schedule. Here’s a list of some of the postponed games:
BASEBALL
East St. Louis vs. Collinsville (doubleheader)
Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Metro-East Lutheran
Edwardsville at Belleville West
Gillespie at Jersey
Bunker Hill at Nokomis
Piasa Southwestern at Roxana
SOFTBALL
Carlinville at Carrollton
Staunton at Civic Memorial
Bunker Hill at Nokomis
Roxana at Piasa Southwestern
O’Fallon at Collinsville
Granite City at Belleville West
East St. Louis at Edwardsville
Gillespie at Jersey
In games that were played on Thursday:
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS SOCCER
Father McGivney Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Edwardsville 2, Belleville West 1
Alton 1, Collinsville 0 (after extra time)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington Nationals 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1
