THURSDAY, MAY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Zoe Ahlers and Sydney Lane scored in each half as Edwardsville got the three points on the road at West.

Rachel Hensley had 11 saves in getting a key Southwestern Conference win for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 10-7-0, while the Maroons fall to 5-15-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Macy Hoppes had a hat trick, while Lauren Meyer, Megan Smith, Jayde Speight, Kendyl Speight and Bailey Washam all found the back of the net as McGivney took the three points over visiting Metro-East.

Katelyn Walker had no saves in getting the win for the Griffins over the Knights.

McGivney is now 8-9-3 on the season.

MORE RAINY WEATHER CAUSES POSTPONEMENTS OF GAMES ACROSS THE REGION

The rainy weather that has been affecting the entire St. Louis area again caused postponements of most of the RiverBender/EdGlenToday high school sporting schedule. Here’s a list of some of the postponed games:

BASEBALL

East St. Louis vs. Collinsville (doubleheader)

Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Metro-East Lutheran

Edwardsville at Belleville West

Gillespie at Jersey

Bunker Hill at Nokomis

Piasa Southwestern at Roxana

SOFTBALL

Carlinville at Carrollton

Staunton at Civic Memorial

Bunker Hill at Nokomis

Roxana at Piasa Southwestern

O’Fallon at Collinsville

Granite City at Belleville West

East St. Louis at Edwardsville

Gillespie at Jersey

In games that were played on Thursday:

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS SOCCER

Father McGivney Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Edwardsville 2, Belleville West 1

Alton 1, Collinsville 0 (after extra time)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington Nationals 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1

