THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

In the final of the Mendon Unity regional, the host Mustangs defeated Mt. Sterling Brown County 25-10, 25-21, while in the Bluffs regional, Hardin Calhoun won over Camp Point Central 25-23, 24-26, 25-14. Both teams advance to the White Hall North Greene sectional, where Unity meets Springfield Lutheran at 6 p.m., followed the Warriors meeting Raymond Lincolnwood, who defeated Greenfield Northwestern to win their own regional 25-17, 25-13. at 7 p.m. The final is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In the Class 1A final at Okawville, Valmeyer continued its big season with a three-set win over the host Rockets 25-21, 17-25, 25-22. The Pirates are now 26-7 and move on to the Campbell Hill Trio sectional, going up against Goreville, who won their own regional over Christopher 22-25, 25-17, 25-15. Okawville's season ends at 16-13.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 2A

In the final of the Hillsboro regional, Breese Central eliminated Staunton 25-20, 25-14, while in the Trenton Wesclin regional, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Roxana 24-26, 25-17, 25-19.

The Cougars are now 17-6, while the Knights are 20-6, with both advancing to the Mater Dei sectional, where the hosts play Shelbyville, who won their own regional over Robinson 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, at 6 p.m. and Central meet Newton who won the Salem regional over Pana 26-24, 25-12, at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs end their season 11-4, while the Shells conclude with a 12-9 record.

CLASS 3A

In the final of the Civic Memorial regional, Mascoutah defeated Triad 23-25, 25-17, 25-12 to advance to the Centralia sectional, where the Indians will play Herrin, a 25-16, 13-25, 25-23 winner over the Orphans, in the Herrin sectional Monday at 6 p.m. The Knights end their season 9-16.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: