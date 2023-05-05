EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1

Olivia Baca scored her 23rd goal of the year, while Kyle Peel also scored as Edwardsville won over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Genny Burroughs had two save in goal to help the Tigers take the three points.

Edwardsville is now 15-3-0, while the Maroons slip to 10-11-1.

ROXANA 5, PINCKNEYVILLE 2

Kendall Kamp had a double brace (four goals), while Kylee Slayden scored the other goal as Roxana took away three points on the road at Pinckneyville.

Lorali Copeland assisted twice for the Shells, while Kaylyn Dixon and Slayden having the other asssits and Dixon made eight saves in goal to pick up the win.

Roxana is now 11-8-0, while the Panthers go to 5-12-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, MASCOUTAH 1

Abrianna Garrett, Brooke Harris and Aubree Wallace all scored in CM's Mississippi Valley Conference win at Mascoutah.

Article continues after sponsor message

Harris, Keegan Thomas and Wallace all had assists for the Eagles, while Sydney Moore had eight saves in goal to help gain the three points.

CM is now 14-6-0, while the Indians drop back to 6-11-0.

GRANITE CITY 5, INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 1

Savanah Kammanyvong had a brace (two goals), while Ella Hickam, Claire Thurmond and Madison Vasiloff all scored in Granite's win over IWA at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Both Hickam and Kammanyvong assisted twice, with Peyton Hatfield also having an assist.

The Warriors are now 12-2-1, while the Red Knights go to 3-6-1.

COLLINSVILLE 2, ALTON 0

Georgia Cox and Meghan Sommer both scored in each half to give Collinsville the three points over Alton in a Southwestern Conference match at Kahok Stadium.

Karly Van Dyke had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Kahoks.

Collinsville is now 3-10-4, while the Redbirds go to 9-8-1.

In other matches played on Thursday, Pleasant Plains defeated Carlinville 7-0 and Waterloo shut out Highland 10-0.

More like this: