MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, MATER DEI 0

Ella Anselm and Aela Scruggs both scored as the Explorers picked up a nice bounce-back win following a nail-biting 5-4 loss the other day.

The win brings Marquette to 2-1 in the young season.

Goalkeeper Hannah Marshall picked up her second shutout of the year and wasn't tested much by the Mater Dei Knights.

Haley Williams picked up the lone assist.

ALTON 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 0

ROXANA 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0

MURPHYSBORO 1, HIGHLAND 1

Peyton Frey, assisted by Alyson Pace, had Highland's only goal as the Bulldogs and visiting Murphysboro shared the points.



Sophia Fleming had two saves in goal for Highland.



The Red Devils are now 2-1-1, while the Bulldogs go to 1-2-1.



BELLEVILLE EAST 2, COLLINSVILLE 1

Kyra Van Dyke found the back of the net on a first-half equalizer within the half-hour for Collinsville's first goal of the year, but a 70th-minute goal gave East the three points in the Southwestern Conference match a Kahok Stadium.



The Lancers are now 2-1-0, while the Kahoks go to 0-4-1.

LINCOLN 4, CARLINVILLE 1

Jordyn Loveless had the only goal while Samantha Siglock had one save in goal as Carlinville lost to Lincoln.



The Railsplitters are now 2-0-0, while the Cavaliers are 0-2-0.

STAUNTON 5, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0

Samantha Fulton had a double brace (four goals) and Sydnee Stanton also scored as Staunton won over North Mac.



Breanna Feeley had two assists for the Bulldogs, while Lily Becker had seven saves in recording the clean sheet.



Staunton is now 2-1-0, while the Panthers are now 1-3-0.



HILLSBORO 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2

Fallyn Sanders and Annaleigh White were the scorers and Kaidence Reef had both assists as EAWR lost at Hillsboro.



Peyton Johnson had 19 saves in goal for the Oilers.



The Hilltoppers are now 2-1-0, while EAWR is now 0-5-0.



O'FALLON 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0

JERSEY 3, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

BREESE CENTRAL 7, SALEM 0

COLUMBIA 6, GIBAULT 0

AUBURN 1, GREENVILLE 0

