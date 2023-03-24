PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, ALTON 2

Southwestern scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to defeat Alton at home.

Hank Bouillon had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Piasa Birds, while Rocky Darr also had three hits, Adam Hale had two hits and drove in three runs, Ryan Lowis had two hits and two RBIs and Logan Keith also had a RBI.

Reid Murray led the Redbirds with two hits and a RBI, while Logan Bogard also came up with two hits, Jayden Diaz had a hit and RBI and Will Weirich had a hit.

Marcus Payne went all the way on the mound for Southwestern, striking out one, while Alex Siatos struck out four for Alton and Austin Rathgeb fanned one.

The Birds are now 3-1, while the Redbirds go to 1-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 5

In a Gateway Metro Conference game at Griffins Field, McGivney scored five runs in the first and six in the third going on to take the win over visiting Metro-East.

Drew Kleinheider had three hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while both Kannon Kamp and Gabe Smith had two hits and an RBI each, Daniel Gierer had a pair of hits, Nick Franklin drove in two runs and both Jacob McKee and Jackson Rodgers each had an RBI.

Chase Kelley struck out five on the mound for McGivney, while David Carroll and Riley Strack each fanned two batsmen each.

The Griffins are now 4-0, while the Knights go to 0-2.

CARLINVILLE 10, NOKOMIS 0

Ryenn Hart tossed a three-hit shutout on the mound as Carlinville won at home over Nokomis, taking advantage of 10 walks to go on to the win.

Liam Tieman had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs, while Hart had the only other hit for the Cavaliers, with Conner Strutner driving in a pair of runs and Dane Boatman, Sam Quarton, and Kolton Costello also having RBIs.

Hart walked three while striking out six on the mound.

Carlinville is now 3-0 on the year, while the Redskins go to 0-3.

