THURSDAY, JAN. 26 BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 40, TRIAD 39

CM took a down-to-the-wire win over Triad at Rich Mason Gym.

Olivia Durbin led the Eagles with 21 points, with Avari Combes and Avery Huddleston each adding six points.

Savannah Hildebrand and Makenna Witham each scored 10 for Triad while Delaney Hess scored eight.

CM is now 13-13, while the Knights are now 4-19.

CARROLLTON TOURNAMENT SCORES

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 57, WEST CENTRAL 40

Sala Lopez led all scorers with 26 points for Gateway Legacy Christian. She was the only one in double-digits for her team.

They improve to 11-8 on the season and move on to the championship game Saturday night against Father McGivney (22-3).

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 43, GRANITE CITY 38

In the consolation semifinals of the 48th Carrolton Invitational, Northwestern held off Granite City to take the win and advance to the consolation final on Saturday.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with 15 points, while Melashia Bennett came up with nine points.

The Tigers are now 15-10, while Granite goes to 5-16.

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 51, ALTON 38

[ALSO: Undefeated No More: Lady Redbirds Suffer First Loss Of Season Against Panthers]

BREESE CENTRAL 53, ROXANA 19

It was all Central as the Cougars jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in taking the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over visiting Roxana.

Ava Strohmeier led the Shells with seven points, while both Abby and Laynie Gehrs scored four points each.

Central is now 16-8, while Roxana goes to 5-15.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 38, VALMEYER 27

In a Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division game, Marissa held a slight lead before outscoring Valmeyer in the second half 23-14 to take the road win.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 12 points, while Avery Proffer added seven points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Meteors are now 9-15, while Valmeyer goes to 5-14.

GREENVILLE 65, CARLINVILLE 45

After a closely-played opening quarter, Greenville opened up a lead in the second period, then put things away in the fourth to take the South Central Conference win at Carlinville's Big House.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavaliers with 20 points, with Hannah Gibson adding seven points.

The Comets are now 14-11, while Carlinville drops to 12-12.

EAST ST. LOUIS 49, COLLINSVILLE 43

Collinsville led most of the way, but an 18-8 fourth quarter gave East St. Louis the Southwestern Conference win at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Shakara McCline led the Flyers with 20 points, while Ryale Mosly scored seven points. Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 12 points, while Ella Guerrero added 11 points and Jenna Scheller came up with 10 points.

East Side is now 10-17, while Collinsville goes to 13-13.

STAUNTON 53, PISAS SOUTHWESTERN 13

In other games played on Thursday, Staunton won at Piasa Southwestern 53-13, while the result of the game between Waterloo Gibault Catholic and Bunker Hill was not available.

COLUMBIA 62, SALEM 34

PANA 45, LITCHFIELD 29

VANDALIA 64, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 45

HILLSBORO 71, GILLESPIE 39

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 38

Ian Brantley came up with a career-high 20 points to lead Southwestern over North Greene at the Piasa Birds' gym.

Collin Robinson added 11 points for Southwestern, who won their fifth game in a row.

The Birds are now 12-10, while the Spartans slip to 5-15.

THURSDAY RESULT

BELLEVILLE EAST 65, GRANITE CITY 57

Granite City came to within four points in the fourth quarter, but a late Belleville East run gave the Lancers a home win over the Warriors in one of two scheduled games on Thursday.

Antwine Wilson led East with 16 points, while Jordan Pickett added 15 points, 13 of them in the final quarter, and Mason Mosley came up with 14 points.

Mario Brown led Granite with 19 points, while Milton Dowell scored 15 points.

The Lancers are now 21-3, while the Warriors go to 12-11.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: